Foster carers and families turn out to say thanks to retiring adoption service boss who ‘dedicated her life to helping Highland children’

Dozens of people whose lives were helped by a Highland social work stalwart turned out to pay tribute to her as she called time on a long career.

Alison Gordon devoted more than three decades of her life to helping others in a variety of roles.

As the 66-year-old left her post as Highland Council’s head of service for fostering and adoption, a send-off was arranged for her by colleagues in Inverness.

And it proved to be an emotional occasion as a large number of people whose families she’s had a lasting impact on turned up to say thank you.

Alison’s colleague MairiAnna Birse said: “Apart from taking a few years off to have her family, Alison has dedicated her life to helping Highland children and their families.

“She still has contact with families from more than 30 years ago.

“We are all grieving her going.”

‘You have to help people’

It all started for Alison when she started a residential social work course in Glasgow at the age of 18.

When she finished the two-year course, she returned to the Highlands and started working at Coulpark children’s home in Alness.

During her six-year stay there, she trained to be a social worker before taking a break to start her family.

She married her husband Mike and they had four children – Ailsa, Eilidh, Kyle and Michael.

When Michael turned three in 1994, Alison returned to work with the council’s foster and adoption service and stayed for 30 years.

She worked her way up the ranks and took charge of the service 12 years ago.

“I’ve always been of the view that you have to help people,” Alison said. “We can’t all be perfect parents.

“At the send-off, it was quite overwhelming actually. This was just my job – but people have remembered my input and I couldn’t believe some of the things people were saying about it.

“It’s been humbling.”

How can I help the fostering and adoption service?

The fostering and adoption service is continually looking for people to put themselves forward to adopt or be foster carers.

If you think this could be you, there is more information about what it takes on Highland Council’s website.

Alison said: “I’ve been involved with the service for 30 years and I’ve loved it.

“The type of people who come forward to foster and adopt, they’re very committed.

“They’re quite remarkable really, it’s ordinary people doing extraordinary things.”

With a long and noble career in the rear-view mirror, Alison is looking forward to putting her feet up at home in Easter Ross.

A bit of travel and a bit of photography are on the cards.

But when asked about what she wants to do next she simply said: “Chill.”

According to the many people she’s helped over the years, she’s more than earned that right.