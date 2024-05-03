Foster carers and families turn out to say thanks to retiring adoption service boss who ‘dedicated her life to helping Highland children’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Foster carers and families turn out to say thanks to retiring adoption service boss who ‘dedicated her life to helping Highland children’

Alison Gordon is stepping down from her job as the head of Highland Council's fostering and adoption service.

By Stuart Findlay
Alison Gordon (centre, in purple) with her colleagues at her recent retirement send-off. Image: MairiAnna Birse
Dozens of people whose lives were helped by a Highland social work stalwart turned out to pay tribute to her as she called time on a long career.

Alison Gordon devoted more than three decades of her life to helping others in a variety of roles.

As the 66-year-old left her post as Highland Council’s head of service for fostering and adoption, a send-off was arranged for her by colleagues in Inverness.

And it proved to be an emotional occasion as a large number of people whose families she’s had a lasting impact on turned up to say thank you.

Alison’s colleague MairiAnna Birse said: “Apart from taking a few years off to have her family, Alison has dedicated her life to helping Highland children and their families.

“She still has contact with families from more than 30 years ago.

“We are all grieving her going.”

‘You have to help people’

It all started for Alison when she started a residential social work course in Glasgow at the age of 18.

When she finished the two-year course, she returned to the Highlands and started working at Coulpark children’s home in Alness.

During her six-year stay there, she trained to be a social worker before taking a break to start her family.

She married her husband Mike and they had four children – Ailsa, Eilidh, Kyle and Michael.

Alison, centre, has been involved with the fostering and adoption service since 1994. Image: MairiAnna Birse

When Michael turned three in 1994, Alison returned to work with the council’s foster and adoption service and stayed for 30 years.

She worked her way up the ranks and took charge of the service 12 years ago.

“I’ve always been of the view that you have to help people,” Alison said. “We can’t all be perfect parents.

“At the send-off, it was quite overwhelming actually. This was just my job – but people have remembered my input and I couldn’t believe some of the things people were saying about it.

“It’s been humbling.”

How can I help the fostering and adoption service?

The fostering and adoption service is continually looking for people to put themselves forward to adopt or be foster carers.

If you think this could be you, there is more information about what it takes on Highland Council’s website.

Alison said: “I’ve been involved with the service for 30 years and I’ve loved it.

“The type of people who come forward to foster and adopt, they’re very committed.

“They’re quite remarkable really, it’s ordinary people doing extraordinary things.”

With a long and noble career in the rear-view mirror, Alison is looking forward to putting her feet up at home in Easter Ross.

A bit of travel and a bit of photography are on the cards.

But when asked about what she wants to do next she simply said: “Chill.”

According to the many people she’s helped over the years, she’s more than earned that right.

Conversation