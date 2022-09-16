Overnight works on A9 Inverness to Aviemore road extended for a second time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Overnight works on A9 Inverness to Aviemore road extended for a second time

By Michelle Henderson
September 16, 2022, 8:38 pm Updated: September 16, 2022, 8:52 pm
Bear Scotland are to carry out additional overnight works on the A9 between Inverness and Aviemore for a further four nights next week.
Road works on the A9 Inverness to Perth road are being extended next week due to operational reasons.

Workers from Bear Scotland have been busy refreshing the lines on the trunk road between Inverness and Aviemore.

The works got under on Tuesday, August 16 with a timescale of three weeks for completion.

However, this deadline was extended by a further two weeks, with completion expected by 7am on Saturday.

Bear Scotland officials have now extended the project for a second time.

The firm says further overnight works are required to complete the project. The works are now scheduled to end by 6am on Saturday, September 24.

Officials say the decision has been taken for operational reasons.

What traffic management measures are being imposed?

The trunk road will now be closed from Tuesday for four nights.

Works will be carried out during the hours of 7pm and 6am each night.

To ensure the safety of our roadworkers as well as motorists, a lane closure with a 10mph convoy system will be in place during working hours.

Traffic management will be removed out with working hours.

Access through the works site for emergency services will be maintained at all times.

