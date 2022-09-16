Overnight works on A9 Inverness to Aviemore road extended for a second time

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Road works on the A9 Inverness to Perth road are being extended next week due to operational reasons.

Workers from Bear Scotland have been busy refreshing the lines on the trunk road between Inverness and Aviemore.

The works got under on Tuesday, August 16 with a timescale of three weeks for completion.

However, this deadline was extended by a further two weeks, with completion expected by 7am on Saturday.

Bear Scotland officials have now extended the project for a second time.

The firm says further overnight works are required to complete the project. The works are now scheduled to end by 6am on Saturday, September 24.

Officials say the decision has been taken for operational reasons.

What traffic management measures are being imposed?

The trunk road will now be closed from Tuesday for four nights.

Works will be carried out during the hours of 7pm and 6am each night.

To ensure the safety of our roadworkers as well as motorists, a lane closure with a 10mph convoy system will be in place during working hours.

Traffic management will be removed out with working hours.

Access through the works site for emergency services will be maintained at all times.