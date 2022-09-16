‘She was well loved’: Former Buckingham Palace guard pays homage to the Queen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

‘She was well loved’: Former Buckingham Palace guard pays homage to the Queen

By Michelle Henderson
September 16, 2022, 9:57 pm Updated: September 16, 2022, 10:05 pm
Mackintosh joined fellow residents in laying a wreath in the Garden of Remembrance at Inverness Catherdral.

A Black Isle care home resident once stationed at Buckingham Palace has paid tribute to the Queen ahead of her state funeral.

Billy Mackintosh, a resident at Eilean Dubh care home in Fortrose, served as a guard at the palace in 1947.

In the wake of the Queen’s death last Thursday, the pensioner has made a personal tribute to the late monarch.

Mr Mackintosh served as a guard at Buckingham Palace in 1947.

He said: “We all loved our Queen. May she rest in peace.”

Mr Mackintosh joined fellow residents in laying a wreath, which they had made themselves, in the Garden of Remembrance at Inverness Cathedral.

A card was placed inside the wreath which read: “You did the Highlands proud. Rest in peace Queen Elizabeth II, from all the residents and carers at Eilean Dubh care home, Fortrose.”

Residents later signed the book of condolences at Fortrose Library.

Eilean Dubh care home residents Annie Stewart (left) and Moira Barton laid a wreath at the Garden of Remembrance at Inverness Cathedral.

Thousands of floral tributes have been laid across the country as residents mourn the death of Britain’s longest serving monarch.

The Queen’s coffin is currently lying in state at Westminster Hall ahead of her state funeral on Monday.

‘She was a good Queen and was rather loved’

The gesture is not the first time Mr Mackintosh has spoken fondly of the late monarch.

Earlier this summer, the former guard was one of several care home residents filmed for a video to commemorate Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee.

He recalls the moment when Princess Elizabeth became Queen following the death of her father King George VI in 1952.

He said: “She went out as a lassie and came home as Queen. She was well loved.”

