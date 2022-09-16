‘She was well loved’: Former Buckingham Palace guard pays homage to the Queen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Black Isle care home resident once stationed at Buckingham Palace has paid tribute to the Queen ahead of her state funeral.

Billy Mackintosh, a resident at Eilean Dubh care home in Fortrose, served as a guard at the palace in 1947.

In the wake of the Queen’s death last Thursday, the pensioner has made a personal tribute to the late monarch.

He said: “We all loved our Queen. May she rest in peace.”

Mr Mackintosh joined fellow residents in laying a wreath, which they had made themselves, in the Garden of Remembrance at Inverness Cathedral.

A card was placed inside the wreath which read: “You did the Highlands proud. Rest in peace Queen Elizabeth II, from all the residents and carers at Eilean Dubh care home, Fortrose.”

Residents later signed the book of condolences at Fortrose Library.

Thousands of floral tributes have been laid across the country as residents mourn the death of Britain’s longest serving monarch.

The Queen’s coffin is currently lying in state at Westminster Hall ahead of her state funeral on Monday.

‘She was a good Queen and was rather loved’

The gesture is not the first time Mr Mackintosh has spoken fondly of the late monarch.

Earlier this summer, the former guard was one of several care home residents filmed for a video to commemorate Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee.

He recalls the moment when Princess Elizabeth became Queen following the death of her father King George VI in 1952.

He said: “She went out as a lassie and came home as Queen. She was well loved.”