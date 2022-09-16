Captain Anthony Stewart enforcing a winning mentality at Aberdeen in bid to deliver success

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Captain Anthony Stewart enforcing a winning mentality at Aberdeen in bid to deliver success

By Sean Wallace
September 16, 2022, 10:30 pm
Aberdeen captain Anthony Stewart.
Aberdeen captain Anthony Stewart.

Captain Anthony Stewart aims to enforce the right mentality within Aberdeen in a bid to bring success back to the club.

Centre-back Stewart was appointed new club skipper in the summer just weeks after signing for the Dons.

The summer arrival replaced Joe Lewis as captain and immediately set about getting his message across to the team.

The defender was one of 11 new signings brought to the club in an extensive summer overhaul.

Stewart insists conveying the right message is important both on and off the pitch in the bid to gel a new team.

The 29-year-old will further reinforce this message ahead of leading the Dons out against Hibs at Easter Road on Saturday.

Stewart said: “Being captain is a big duty in terms of getting the message across to players in a different way.

“Each player takes information in differently, so I have to take that on board and deal with the boys accordingly.

“I try to enforce the mentality and the attitude going into games.

Aberdeen’s Anthony Stewart in action against Annan Athletic.

“It’s about maintaining a professional attitude throughout the season.

“I wouldn’t say I have changed my mindset as captain.

“However, I do need to be more thoughtful on the pitch, in terms of how I speak.

“I had been captain in odd games in the past, but not consistently throughout the season.

“I definitely thought of captains I had in the past at my last club, Wycombe – they were big on characters on and off the pitch.

“That stood me in good stead for coming here.”

Aberdeen captain Anthony Stewart leads out the team against Peterhead in the Premier Sports Cup.

Bonding on and off the pitch vital

Stewart was secured on a two-year contract following the expiration of his deal with League One Wycombe Wanderers.

The experienced right-sided centre-back has captained the Dons in all 11 games so far this season.

Between myself and the older pros here, we had a chat about pulling everyone together and making them all comfortable.

“We want them all to have a voice.”

Aberdeen captain Anthony Stewart

As club skipper an early priority was ensuring a team with so many new additions gelled quickly.

Stewart revealed this involves bonding sessions away from the training ground.

And ensuring every player has a voice that is heard.

He said: “It’s about building relationships and the quicker you do that, the more it helps on the pitch.

“Between myself and the older pros here, we had a chat about pulling everyone together and making them all comfortable.

“We want them all to have a voice.

“The squad has gelled well and we are spending time together away from the training ground, too.

“We have been going out for food and getting to know each other.”

Anthony Stewart during an Aberdeen training session in preparation for the Rangers game, which was postponed.

Centre-back partnership with Scales

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin recently revealed he attempted to sign Stewart when manager of St Mirren.

However, Stewart played a key role in Wycombe Wanderers earning promotion to the Championship in 2020.

It was the first time in the club’s 133-year history Wycombe had reached the second tier of English football.

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin and Anthony Stewart at full-time after the 1-0 defeat of St Johnstone.

That promotion to the Championship eradicated any chance of Goodwin signing him for St Mirren.

This summer the Dons boss finally got his man.

Stewart has quickly forged a centre-back partnership with left-sided centre-back Liam Scales, who is at the Reds on a season-long loan from Celtic.

Liam Scales and Anthony Stewart in action against Motherwell. Picture by Shutterstock

Challenge to continue momentum

Aberdeen return to action at Easter Road after all fixtures were postponed last weekend following the passing of The Queen.

The Reds had been scheduled to play Rangers at Pittodrie last weekend.

Had Aberdeen defeated the Gers they would have leap-frogged the Ibrox club into second place in the Premiership.

Stewart said: “It was a good break. We spent a lot of time on the training ground.

“The aim is to pick up where we left off.

“We can’t be dropping off so we want to continue the momentum we had.

“The break depends on the mentality of the group – we used it to get work in, have a rest and then plan for Hibs. It was good.”

Centre-back Anthony Stewart heads clear for Aberdeen in the 3-2 loss to Motherwell.

Aberdeen will face a Hibs side that was also rebuilt during the summer by manager Lee Johnson.

Hibs are unbeaten in their last nine home league matches, winning three and drawing six.

It is the Easter Road side’s longest unbeaten home run since going 14 without defeat from December 2017 to October 2018 under Neil Lennon.

The message Stewart will impart to his team ahead of game time?

Impose yourself on Hibs.

He said: “I haven’t seen much of Hibs playing this season.

“I saw one of their games on Sky, but ultimately I’m just worried about what we do and how we impose ourselves on them.”

