Philippa Grant, a Highland countess: Family and friends pay tribute to a ‘tour de force’

More tributes have poured in for Philippa Grant, who was killed in a car crash near her Highland home.

Mrs Grant, 73, was also the Countess of Dysart.

She died when her car was in collision with a single decker bus on the A9 at the Slochd on Friday.

The mother and grandmother served in the Girl Guides, local community council, the Pre-School Play Groups Association, The Highland Community Care Forum, the Scottish Tourist Board and NHS Quality Improvement Scotland.

She also was on the main board of Maggie’s between 2004-2015 and was chair of Maggie’s Highland from 2000-2015.

‘Life force’ will be missed

She was awarded an MBE for services to NHS Scotland for her work on the Clinical Standards Board for Scotland.

Her family said she was a “life force” who will be missed by all who came in contact with her.

“She was driven by a deep sense of care, whether she was improving food and nutrition in hospitals as a member of NHS Clinical Standards Board for Scotland, leading the Girl Guides, as Chair of Highland Community Care Forum or as a board member of Maggie’s as it grew from an Edinburgh charity nationwide.

“As a member of the Scottish Tourist Board, she oversaw the design of Scotland’s brown tourist signs, whilst offering her colleagues support and plenty of laughter along the way.

“She was entrepreneurial and created a viable ranger service at Rothiemurchus so visitors can enjoy this special nature conservation area, sustainably.

“She pursued this with characteristic vision, hard work and tenacity.”

Peter Peacock, a former convener of the Highland Council and Scottish Government minister, who knew Philippa well, said he was saddened by her death.

“Philippa was a considerable ‘tour de force’ across a wide range of community issues, health and care issues in particular, but by no means limited to that.

“She seldom took no for an answer when lobbying for change and was a highly intelligent and perceptive analyst on the needs of improvement across a range of community issues she helped with down the years.

“My thoughts are with her family at this very sad time.”

She championed the growth of Maggies

Dame Laura Lee, chief executive of Maggie’s, said: “Philippa gave 150% to Maggie’s.

“In 2000, she lead the development for a Maggie’s for Highlands and then joined Maggie’s main board from 2004-2015.

“During all this time, and after she stood down as board member, she showed her deep care and commitment for those with cancer and their families and how their life’s could be better.

“She championed the growth of Maggie’s across Scotland and the UK. She is a huge loss to the world of cancer care. Our thoughts are with her family.”

Mrs Grant grew up in Buckinghamshire with two younger brothers.

In 1971 she married Johnnie Grant, the 13th Earl of Dysart and custodian of the Rothiemurchus Estate, where she moved in 1975.

She is survived by her husband, their three children, Louisa, James and Alexandra, and five grandchildren.