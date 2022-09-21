Police investigation after two taken to hospital in bike crash on A9 near Brora

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police have appealed for information following a two-bike crash on the A9 between Brora and Golspie.

It is concerning a crash at 11.20am on Tuesday, September 20.

The incident involved an orange KTMi 790 motorcycle and a silver Triumph motorcycle.

A woman and a man were taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with serious injuries.

The road was closed for around six hours and was reopened at around 5.35pm.

Police launch investigation

Sergeant Alasdair Mackay said: “Inquiries into the crash are ongoing and we are appealing to anyone with information to get in touch.

“We would also like to speak to anyone who was witnessed the crash or have dash-cam footage which could be of assistance to our enquiry.”

Anyone who can assist officers should contact police on 101, quoting incident number 0982 of Tuesday, September 20.