Oban family reveal they played football with Prince Charles and ate jam sandwiches with the Queen – 40 years on By Rita Campbell September 23, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: September 23, 2022, 7:49 pm 0 Made public for the first time - Royal Family played football on the beach at Vatersay with locals. From left: Pauline Birrell, Laura Birrell, Prince Charles, John Lafferty, Alex Campbell and Princess Margaret. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from Highlands & Islands Woman who died in A95 crash involving lorry named as Sally Foulds from Nethy… 0 Missing pensioner’s body lay undiscovered in car for up to three days after Highland… Orkney council to foot the bill for scrapping Pelamis wave energy device after it… 0 Can I dress up as Nessie? Will there be soup? Everything You Need To… 0 Death of missing pensioner in Highland crash referred for investigation Inspirational Amelia, 8, donates £3,750 to her Inverness school to improve outdoor space 0 Orkney Research and Innovation Campus nets £2.8m funding 0 Uig Harbour improvement plans released with months of 'unwelcome' disruption expected next year 0 Northern Stories Festival line-up revealed complete with 50ft whale and tattoo tales 0 Former Bake off contestant joins competitors from across globe for World Porridge Making Championships 0 More from Press and Journal Woman who died in A95 crash involving lorry named as Sally Foulds from Nethy… 0 Missing pensioner’s body lay undiscovered in car for up to three days after Highland… Gumboots: The new Fraserburgh cafe fighting food waste and satisfying taste buds 0 Rachel Corsie: WSL started with a bang - and is set for another thrilling… Nature Watch: Enthralled by the marine riches of Ardmair Bay 0 Brora Rangers attacker Andrew Macrae relishing trip to Bellslea to face Fraserburgh Editor's Picks Missing pensioner’s body lay undiscovered in car for up to three days after Highland crash Exclusive: Could Union Terrace Gardens be renamed to commemorate the Queen? Renee MacRae murder trial weekly round-up A Flag for Aberdeenshire: Expert reveals most popular design ideas so far Here’s what happens next as Stoneywood paper mill workers face job losses Should we talk to kids about money problems?