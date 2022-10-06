A95 Aberlour to Grantown road closed for four hours following crash near Ballindalloch

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The A95 Aviemore to Aberlour road was closed for about four hours following a two-vehicle crash.

Emergency services were alerted to an incident near Ballindalloch at around 3.35pm on Thursday, with five police vehicles and an investigation unit seen in attendance.

Officers confirmed two vehicles have been involved – one of them is believed to be a motorbike.

It is understood an air ambulance was also sent to the scene. However, there is currently no information whether anybody has been injured.

The road between Bridge of Avon and Craigellachie was closed until around 7.30pm, with motorists advised to avoid the area.

Diversions were put in place to redirect traffic while police carry out inquiries.

A police spokesman said at the time: “Around 3.35pm on Thursday, October 6, police were called to the A95 near Ballindalloch, following a two-vehicle crash.

“Emergency services remain at the scene and the road has been closed between Bridge of Avon and Craigellachie. Diversions are in place.”

CLEAR✅ ⌚19:30 #A95 All lanes now running in both directions between Ballindalloch and Marypark following an earlier collision@NWTrunkRoads @HighlandCouncil — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) October 6, 2022

More as we get it.