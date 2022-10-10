Highland organisations invited to apply for up to £10,000 winter cost-of-living support

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Up to £450,000 in funding is available to support vulnerable households across the Highlands.

Following fiery talks, Highland Council has approved a decision to create a region-wide grant fund to alleviate the cost-of-living crisis.

During this meeting, tempers frayed as Highland councillors struggled to agree how best to help hard-hit families while setting its own house in order.

Since then, they’ve reached an outcome they hope will benefit vulnerable residents this winter.

Third Sector voluntary and community organisations are invited to apply for grants under the value of £10,000,

Chairman of the council’s communities and place committee, Graham MacKenzie, said these grants will provide communitities with food and the ability to heat their homes.

He said: “Responding to the ongoing financial crisis, this grant fund aims to enable local responses to address local needs.

“It will support community groups to make local arrangements that provide access to food, and to enable our residents to heat their living areas and to live safely in their homes.

“We recognise the marked impact that the cost-of-living crisis, the Covid-19 pandemic and wider global factors are having on everyone’s health.”

‘Protect physical and mental health’

Mr MacKenzie has also urged community groups to use the funding to provide households with tools they need such as suitable clothing and cooking appliances.

He added: “In addition to the provision of food, we are encouraging community groups to use this funding to provide practical solutions that will help protect our vulnerable residents’ physical and mental health.

“These solutions may include supplying individual households with flasks, microwave ovens, slow cookers, warm clothing, warm blankets, and other energy-efficient devices.

“Such practical solutions will enable our vulnerable residents to heat the rooms that they use every day and to live safely in their homes.”

Mr MacKenzie advised anyone “struggling with the cost-of living crisis” to contact the council’s welfare support team, by calling 0800 090 1004.

The support being provided by voluntary and community groups with this grant funding must complete before the end of June 2023 where practicable.

Applicants are told they must meet certain criteria including:

Provide community support initiatives that provide food/activities.

Enhance existing provision through extending local hours.

Introducing/increasing food provision.

Adapt existing provision to meet identified local needs.

Strengthen or establish food larders or food table provision.

Application forms for the cost-of-living grants can be found on the Highland Council’s website and must be submitted to policy6@highland.gov.uk