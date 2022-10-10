Highland organisations invited to apply for up to £10,000 winter cost-of-living support

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Highland organisations invited to apply for up to £10,000 winter cost-of-living support

By Chloe Irvine
October 10, 2022, 5:48 pm Updated: October 10, 2022, 7:37 pm
Highland Council has created a dedicated £450,000 funding pot to help groups through the winter.
Highland Council has created a dedicated £450,000 funding pot to help groups through the winter.

Up to £450,000 in funding is available to support vulnerable households across the Highlands.

Following fiery talks, Highland Council has approved a decision to create a region-wide grant fund to alleviate the cost-of-living crisis.

During this meeting, tempers frayed as Highland councillors struggled to agree how best to help hard-hit families while setting its own house in order.

Since then, they’ve reached an outcome they hope will benefit vulnerable residents this winter.

Third Sector voluntary and community organisations are invited to apply for grants under the value of £10,000,

Chairman of the council’s communities and place committee, Graham MacKenzie, said these grants will provide communitities with food and the ability to heat their homes.

He said: “Responding to the ongoing financial crisis, this grant fund aims to enable local responses to address local needs.

Graham Mackenzie
Graham Mackenzie. Picture by Sandy McCook

“It will support community groups to make local arrangements that provide access to food, and to enable our residents to heat their living areas and to live safely in their homes.

“We recognise the marked impact that the cost-of-living crisis, the Covid-19 pandemic and wider global factors are having on everyone’s health.”

‘Protect physical and mental health’

Mr MacKenzie has also urged community groups to use the funding to provide households with tools they need such as suitable clothing and cooking appliances.

He added: “In addition to the provision of food, we are encouraging community groups to use this funding to provide practical solutions that will help protect our vulnerable residents’ physical and mental health.

“These solutions may include supplying individual households with flasks, microwave ovens, slow cookers, warm clothing, warm blankets, and other energy-efficient devices.

Woman heating up food in the microwave

“Such practical solutions will enable our vulnerable residents to heat the rooms that they use every day and to live safely in their homes.”

Mr MacKenzie advised anyone “struggling with the cost-of living crisis” to contact the council’s welfare support team, by calling 0800 090 1004.

The support being provided by voluntary and community groups with this grant funding must complete before the end of June 2023 where practicable.

Applicants are told they must meet certain criteria including:

  • Provide community support initiatives that provide food/activities.
  • Enhance existing provision through extending local hours.
  • Introducing/increasing food provision.
  • Adapt existing provision to meet identified local needs.
  • Strengthen or establish food larders or food table provision.

Application forms for the cost-of-living grants can be found on the Highland Council’s website and must be submitted to policy6@highland.gov.uk

