Dornoch neighbours celebrate ‘life-changing’ £420,000 win in People’s Postcode Lottery

Ten people in a Sutherland village are celebrating after winning a share of £420,000.

The Dornoch residents won the money when their postcode – IV25 3NN – was drawn in the latest People’s Postcode Lottery.

Seven of those 10 winners have scooped £30,000, while two players doubled their prize to £60,000 as they had two tickets. A tenth player, with three tickets, won £90,000.

‘I never thought I would win’

Donald McNeil, 71, who volunteers with the Royal British Legion, said he was “gob smacked” when he discovered he’d won £60,000.

His wife Brenda, a retired florist, hopes they can use the cash for a campervan so they can tour Scotland.

Mr McNeil joked that he’s sure there will be ” a little bit left over for Brenda to spend.”

Sandra Macdonald, 62, who works as a healthcare support worker at the local hospital in Golspie, won £30,000.

She was joined by husband James when she got the news, and described the prize as “life-changing.”

Retired nurse Angela Gunn, 70, was another winner of £30,000.

She said: “I’m a bit overwhelmed but it’s a good feeling – I never thought I would win.”

She added that she plans to help her son buy items for his new home and will also treat herself to a holiday.

‘Treating themselves with the money’

Retired farmer and Highland Council worker Donald Macdonald, 64, intends to spend his £30,000 on a motorhome and give his three grandchildren a “few pennies”.

Self-employed bookkeeper Isabel Gillespie, 64, said she’s “never had £30,000 in the bank before” and she “can’t believe” her luck.

Postcode Lottery ambassador Danyl Johnson added: “It was fabulous to deliver lots of golden envelopes and good news to our lucky winners in Dornoch.

“I hope they have a great time celebrating and treating themselves with the money.”

Earlier this month, 83-year-old Alexander Hardinghamman from Aberdeen won more than £730,000 after his exact postcode was pulled out of the draw.

He was one of 125 lucky players from the Seaton area of the city – with a postcode AB24 1 – who got to go home with a share of £3.2 million.

People’s Postcode Lottery costs £10 a month to play and there are guaranteed winners every day.

Those who play play with their chosen postcode and are automatically entered into all draws.