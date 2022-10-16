Dornoch neighbours celebrate ‘life-changing’ £420,000 win in People’s Postcode Lottery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dornoch neighbours celebrate ‘life-changing’ £420,000 win in People’s Postcode Lottery

By Chloe Irvine
October 16, 2022, 9:00 am Updated: October 16, 2022, 5:46 pm
Dornoch postcode lottery winners
Nine neighbours in Dornoch have raked in large sums of money from People's Postcode Lottery

Ten people in a Sutherland village are celebrating after winning a share of £420,000.

The Dornoch residents won the money when their postcode – IV25 3NN – was drawn in the latest People’s Postcode Lottery.

Seven of those 10 winners have scooped £30,000, while two players doubled their prize to £60,000 as they had two tickets. A tenth player, with three tickets, won £90,000.

‘I never thought I would win’

Donald McNeil, 71, who volunteers with the Royal British Legion, said he was “gob smacked” when he discovered he’d won £60,000.

His wife Brenda, a retired florist, hopes they can use the cash for a campervan so they can tour Scotland.

Mr McNeil joked that he’s sure there will be ” a little bit left over for Brenda to spend.”

Sandra Macdonald, 62, who works as a healthcare support worker at the local hospital in Golspie, won £30,000.

She was joined by husband James when she got the news, and described the prize as “life-changing.”

The Lawson Memorial Hospital, Golspie where one of the Dornoch postcode lottery winners works
The Lawson Memorial Hospital, Golspie

Retired nurse Angela Gunn, 70, was another winner of £30,000.

She said: “I’m a bit overwhelmed but it’s a good feeling – I never thought I would win.”

She added that she plans to help her son buy items for his new home and will also treat herself to a holiday.

‘Treating themselves with the money’

Retired farmer and Highland Council worker Donald Macdonald, 64, intends to spend his £30,000 on a motorhome and give his three grandchildren a “few pennies”.

Self-employed bookkeeper Isabel Gillespie, 64, said she’s “never had £30,000 in the bank before” and she “can’t believe” her luck.

Postcode Lottery ambassador Danyl Johnson added: “It was fabulous to deliver lots of golden envelopes and good news to our lucky winners in Dornoch.

“I hope they have a great time celebrating and treating themselves with the money.”

Earlier this month, 83-year-old Alexander Hardinghamman from Aberdeen won more than £730,000 after his exact postcode was pulled out of the draw.

He was one of 125 lucky players from the Seaton area of the city – with a postcode AB24 1 – who got to go home with a share of £3.2 million.

People’s Postcode Lottery costs £10 a month to play and there are guaranteed winners every day.

Those who play play with their chosen postcode and are automatically entered into all draws.

