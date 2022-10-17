One man taken to hospital following A9 Aviemore crash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

One man has been taken to hospital following a two-vehicle near Aviemore.

Police were called to the A9 Inverness to Perth road, at the junction with the B9152 Kingussie road at about 7.10pm on Sunday.

The collision was between a car and a lorry.

At this stage, the extent of the man’s injuries is unknown.

A9 crashes continue

The crash follows a recent spike in accidents on the road.

Nine deaths have occurred on a 25-mile stretch near Slochd in the past three months.

This year, there have been 12 deaths as calls to dual the road increase.

It is the deadliest year on the A9 since 2010 when 13 fatalities were recorded.