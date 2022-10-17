One man taken to hospital following A9 Aviemore crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

One man taken to hospital following A9 Aviemore crash

By Cameron Roy
October 17, 2022, 8:45 am Updated: October 17, 2022, 2:36 pm
The crash occurred near the B9152 and A9 junction at Aviemore. Image: Google.
The crash occurred near the B9152 and A9 junction at Aviemore. Image: Google.

One man has been taken to hospital following a two-vehicle near Aviemore.

Police were called to the A9 Inverness to Perth road, at the junction with the B9152 Kingussie road at about 7.10pm on Sunday.

The collision was between a car and a lorry.

At this stage, the extent of the man’s injuries is unknown.

A9 crashes continue

The crash follows a recent spike in accidents on the road.

Nine deaths have occurred on a 25-mile stretch near Slochd in the past three months.

This year, there have been 12 deaths as calls to dual the road increase.

It is the deadliest year on the A9 since 2010 when 13 fatalities were recorded.

2

