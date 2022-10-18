The Highlands and Islands singers taking centre stage and winning big at the Royal National Mod

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Singers from across the Highlands and Islands region have dominated day three of competitions at the Royal National Mod as they return home with a host of awards.

Youngsters have travelled from Mull, Inverness, Connon Bridge, Murlagan and the Western Isles to compete at the Mod in Perth.

It’s the first time in 18 years that the competition has been held in the Fair City.

Finlay Macmhaoilein from Inverness was among the first competitors of the day to emerge triumphant.

The 10-year-old student of Inverness Gaelic School, competed in the boys solo traditional singing competition for under 13s.

He claimed first place after adjudicators awarded him a score of 95 and was presented the Tom and Rae Mitchell Memorial prize.

He then went onto compete in the P6 boys fluent solo singing competition and won gold. Finlay said he felt “very happy” with his day’s achievements.

First time success at the Royal National Mod

Eight-year-old Aibhlin McGregor from Back in Lewis said she was “very happy” after winning the Nancy Craik Memorial Trophy.

She competed in the girls fluent solo singing competition for P5s at the North Inch Community Campus.

It’s the first time she has competed at the Royal National Mod. Speaking moments after winning, she said she simply “enjoyed being there.”

For five-year-old Aggie Renton from Mull, Perth will not only be home to her first National Mod but also her first win.

The singer competed in the fluent P2 solo singing contest at North Inch Community Campus, earning her a gold badge.

A day filled with success for the Highland and Islands top singers

Meanwhile, Carys Rodgers from Murlagan in Lochaber claimed first place in the P6 competition. She won the Maybury Gardens Cup.

Cary is a regular competitor at the local mod in Fort William and previously competed in the National Mod in Glasgow in 2019.

Speaking about her accomplishments, she said” I enjoyed the feeling of winning.”

Sophie Stewart from Conon Bridge is also celebrating success after winning first place in two competitions.

The first year Dingwall Academy student came first in the age 11 to 12 fluent solo singing girls’ competition as well as the traditional fluent solo singing contest.

She was tutored by Steven MacIver. She spoke of how her grandparents heritage inspired her to learn Gaelic from a young age.

She said: “I like singing in the Mod, it is fun. My grandad is from Harris so I went into Gaelic nursery and Gaelic medium.

“Gaelic means a lot because I know not a lot of people speak it and it’s a nice language to learn.”

Her mum Audrey Stewart, 44, said: “I’m just delighted. It is just so nice that she is still singing.”