Raasay and environment to benefit as island launches new hydro schemes

The launch of two “transformational” hydro schemes on Raasay will help generate a sustainable future for the island and fight climate change.

Income from the community-owned generation projects will provide income for the 170 residents to support other initiatives.

It will also allow Raasay to contribute to Scotland’s ambitious net zero targets.

The development was funded by Raasay Community Renewables (RCR) which raised £650,000 in a community share offer last year.

It attracted 363 members, more than twice the island’s population, with a £300,000 grant from SSE Renewables.

How will the hydro schemes help Raasay?

The project consists of two run-of-river hydro schemes with a combined potential of 137KW.

Over an average year, the total output will be around 500,000 kWhr, enough to power 144 houses.

Projections indicate the project will generate a community benefit payment from 2024 of £6,000, rising annually to £28,000 in 2031.

In May, it was announced as one of six islands working to become carbon neutral by 2040.

It also featured in The Rethinkers, an 11-part series for Facebook, which highlighted schemes across Europe fighting climate change.

Rosie MacLeod, co-chair of RCR, said the hydro schemes were designed and built by microenterprise Bluenergy. They have taken nine years to plan, design and construct.

“The hydro schemes are transformational for Raasay, allowing us to shape our community’s transition to a more sustainable future and generating an income we can use to support local projects.”

Co-chair Ross Gillies added: “As a tiny community, we have built up a phenomenal skills set and important partnerships in the delivery of our hydro schemes.

“While the priority right now is to ensure the schemes run smoothly, and that we provide the best possible service to our members, we can be ambitious about further opportunities that enable Raasay to contribute to Scotland’s environmental targets.

“What we need is more grid capacity for the connection of renewables.

“We also need the proposed Local Energy Bill passed in Westminster to allow more of the power produced locally to be used by the community.”

Benefits for decades

Morven Smith is head of community investment at SSE. She said the hydro project will deliver a real and sustained benefit for decades.

“Communities across the Highlands have been growing their ambitions, and our funding and support is helping them to deliver on their aspirations.

“We want to support rural communities and regions’ transition to net zero as much as possible through our Sustainable Development Fund which continues to support fantastic projects.”

Supporters of the scheme also include Highlands and Islands Enterprise, Community Shares Scotland, MSP Kate Forbes and Local Energy Scotland.

A weekend of celebrations is planned to mark the launch of the hydro scheme

