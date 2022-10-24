Views of Loch Creran and Glencoe help hopefuls win Landscape Photographer of the Year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Views of Loch Creran and Glencoe help hopefuls win Landscape Photographer of the Year

By Ross Hempseed
October 24, 2022, 12:01 am Updated: October 24, 2022, 7:24 am
Haunting photograph of Loch Creran, Argyll shot by Natasha Burns. Image: Natasha Burns.
Haunting photograph of Loch Creran, Argyll shot by Natasha Burns. Image: Natasha Burns.

The winners of the Landscape Photographer of the Year 2022 have been announced, with one photo capturing the stunning Loch Creran, Argyll.

The image, entitled Dawn Reflection, was captured by Natasha Burns near her home in Argyll.

It has won her the coveted Young Landscape Photographer of the Year at the 15th annual awards.

Ms Burns said it was a “real honour” to receive the award noting that previous award winner’s photographs were amazing.

She said: “Loch Creran is in a beautiful, forested glen near my house. It was early and the loch looked magical, shrouded in mist and completely still.

“I heard the sound of oars and saw the boat which was backlit with golden light. I was so thrilled when Charlie phoned to say I had won Young Landscape Photographer of the Year.”

Charlie Waite, the founder of the awards, said: “Natasha has produced a photograph that demonstrates a perfect sense of timing and exceptional previsualisation.

“She has created a sublimely beautiful atmosphere that transports the viewer to enter into a dream world of mystery and wonder, and leaves the audience unable to depart from the place where she has taken them to.”

‘It was a wonderful surprise and a huge honour.’

Landscape Photographer of the Year 2022 was awarded to Will Davies for his photograph Brecon in Winter, for which he received a prize of £10,000.

Will Davies said: “This view is out towards the west of the Brecon Beacons from the Pen y Crug hill fort. I love this area in winter – the mountains somehow feel and look grander and wilder in the snow.

Will Davies, won Landscape Photographer of the Year 2022. Image: Will Davies.

“The weather was not looking promising as I hiked up in the dark, but luckily the sun broke through right at sunrise, just long enough to get this shot.

“I have followed Landscape Photographer of the Year for a long time, without previously believing I had photos good enough to enter, so it was a wonderful surprise and a huge honour to find out from Charlie that I’d won.”

Jian Hui Mo won the Youth Classic View category with his image at Glencoe. Image: Jian Hui Mo

Other winners included Jian Hui Mo who won the Youth Classic View category with an image he took while climbing in Glencoe.

