Views of Loch Creran and Glencoe help hopefuls win Landscape Photographer of the Year

The winners of the Landscape Photographer of the Year 2022 have been announced, with one photo capturing the stunning Loch Creran, Argyll.

The image, entitled Dawn Reflection, was captured by Natasha Burns near her home in Argyll.

It has won her the coveted Young Landscape Photographer of the Year at the 15th annual awards.

Ms Burns said it was a “real honour” to receive the award noting that previous award winner’s photographs were amazing.

She said: “Loch Creran is in a beautiful, forested glen near my house. It was early and the loch looked magical, shrouded in mist and completely still.

“I heard the sound of oars and saw the boat which was backlit with golden light. I was so thrilled when Charlie phoned to say I had won Young Landscape Photographer of the Year.”

Charlie Waite, the founder of the awards, said: “Natasha has produced a photograph that demonstrates a perfect sense of timing and exceptional previsualisation.

“She has created a sublimely beautiful atmosphere that transports the viewer to enter into a dream world of mystery and wonder, and leaves the audience unable to depart from the place where she has taken them to.”

‘It was a wonderful surprise and a huge honour.’

Landscape Photographer of the Year 2022 was awarded to Will Davies for his photograph Brecon in Winter, for which he received a prize of £10,000.

Will Davies said: “This view is out towards the west of the Brecon Beacons from the Pen y Crug hill fort. I love this area in winter – the mountains somehow feel and look grander and wilder in the snow.

“The weather was not looking promising as I hiked up in the dark, but luckily the sun broke through right at sunrise, just long enough to get this shot.

“I have followed Landscape Photographer of the Year for a long time, without previously believing I had photos good enough to enter, so it was a wonderful surprise and a huge honour to find out from Charlie that I’d won.”

Other winners included Jian Hui Mo who won the Youth Classic View category with an image he took while climbing in Glencoe.