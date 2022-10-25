Orkney councillors agree to support two community projects in Stronsay and Shapinsay with up to £131,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Orkney councillors agree to support two community projects in Stronsay and Shapinsay with up to £131,000

By Andrew Stewart, Local Democracy Reporter
October 25, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: October 25, 2022, 7:53 am
Shapinsay community
The Smithy, Shapinsay's Balfour village. Image: Andrew Stewart/DCT

Orkney councillors on the community development fund sub-committee have backed applications for cash for projects in Shapinsay and Stronsay, to the tune of up to £131,000.

Applications to support major changes at the Stronsay Hotel and the Shapinsay Smithy were given the thumbs-up by members of the council’s community development fund sub-committee this morning.

Stronsay’s development trust had asked the council to support the cost of redeveloping the island hotel into a multi-use facility.

The development’s proposals would result in the building still being used as a hotel to some extent with a bar and rooms. However, they would also incorporate rooms, a kitchen, storage, and a garden for use by the community.

The committee agreed that the council should cover up to £59,282 of the project’s costs. In total, the project will cost around £200,272.

The existing Stronsay Hotel was created from two houses near the island’s pier in Whitehall village, after the original Stronsay Hotel burned down in 1939. The original building stood in the centre of the village and traces its founding all the way back to 1891.

The hotel has seen several changes of ownership over the years with the last main refurbishment in 1999.

However, the hotel has been in danger of closing down, councillors were told. The previous owners faced ill health and were nearing retirement.

The business’s capacity had reduced, with reduced hours, closures, and lack of provisions. The owners had sought a buyer but after a three-year search, none was found.

Councillor Gwenda Shearer called the proposals a “very positive project” and said the hotel was a “big part of island life.”

She also praised the work the community had done in taking the proposals forward.

Councillors praise work done by communities to develop projects on Shapinsay and Stronsay

Meanwhile, the Shapinsay Development Trust had also approached the council, asking them to support their £230,716 redevelopment of The Smithy, in Balfour village.

Committee members backed the proposals, to the tune of up to £71,939.

The iconic building had been owned by the council and was leased out to various parties.

However, ferry times, heating costs, and lease constraints had seen it used less and less by the Shapinsay community.

This led to The Smithy’s existing cafe being closed in 2018 and the upstairs heritage centre being closed since the start of the first covid-19 lockdown in March 2020.

The building was purchased by the island’s development trust earlier this year.

Now, the trust’s aim is to redevelop the Smithy and have it used as a heritage centre and cafe again.

The development trust’s proposals would improve the condition of the building and tackle the problems with high energy bills.

This would see the building stripped back to its interior walls. Insulation and damp-proofing would be installed.

The proposals would see outdoor seating put in place and the “enhancement” of the heritage centre, with modern display units.

The proposals had already attracted funding from the North Isles Landscape Partnership scheme and others.

Chairman of the sub-committee, council convener Graham Bevan said both projects were “super, community-led projects worthy of support.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Highlands & Islands

The partial solar eclipse can be seen from around 10am today. Image: Chris Sumner.
Shetland to have the best view in UK of today's partial eclipse
Major changes at Inverallan Church approved.
Hot tub glamping pod plans for Tomatin, community use for Grantown church and a…
David Bennet is missing from the Tain area. Image: Police / DCT Media.
Police find 60-year-old man missing from Tain
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Simec Atlantis Energy has announced that its Scottish built tidal turbine and generation equipment has been successfully installed in the Goto Island chain in Japan. The tidal turbine clocked its first 10MWh of generation within the first ten days of operation and is now producing clean electricity in Japan Picture shows; Simec Atlantis Energy tidal turbine on site in Japan. Japan. Supplied by Gallium Ventures on behalf of Simec Atlantis Energy Date; Unknown; ecdfe539-7650-4870-b3d2-f3259b2e81db
Simec Atlantic Energy sells majority stake in its tidal engineering division
An ambulance worker at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.
Highland couple with unborn baby concerns had to drive three hours instead of getting…
Joanne Anderson has a "complete passion" for holistic therapy. Photo: Joanne Anderson
Finding home in the Hebrides: The holistic therapist who built her own business
Clash Gour
Ministers approve plans for 'unacceptable' Clash Gour wind farm near Forres
Western Isles Hospital has been hit by a major phoneline fault.
Western Isles Hospital telephone line restored after 'major' fault kept it out of use…
Haunting photograph of Loch Creran, Argyll shot by Natasha Burns. Image: Natasha Burns.
Views of Loch Creran and Glencoe help hopefuls win Landscape Photographer of the Year
William Rocks, the chef patron at Tigh an Truish, is to appear on Masterchef the Professionals. Image: Tigh An Truish/ Facebook.
Masterchef Professional hopeful to cook up island delights for judges

Most Read

1
Exterior of Islay Hotel, Islay.
World’s richest expected to flock to Islay after Louis Vuitton group purchase island hotel
2
Four fishermen were rescued after the BA55 Ocean Maid run aground near Cairnbulg. Image: Aberdeenshire Aerial Photography.
Four fishermen rescued after boat runs aground on the ‘notorious black spot’ near Fraserburgh
3
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Aberdeen Sheriff Court - Picture of Mark Webb Picture by Kenny Elrick 21/10/2022 Picture shows; Aberdeen Sheriff Court - Picture of Mark Webb Picture by Kenny Elrick 21/10/2022. n/A. Supplied by Aberdeen Sheriff Court - Picture of Mark Webb Picture by Kenny Elrick 21/10/2022 Date; Unknown
Civil engineer who repeatedly bit face of girlfriend is a ‘serious risk to any…
4
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Suzanne Argo was arrested after an assault here. Picture shows; Tikka Tandoori in West High Street, Inverurie. Inverurie. Supplied by Google Street View Date; Unknown
Woman racially abused and assaulted youth in takeaway after being called a ‘drunk old…
5
An ambulance worker at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.
Highland couple with unborn baby concerns had to drive three hours instead of getting…
6
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Child rapist Lee Duncan , 41 [9-8-81], was jailed after being found guilty of attacking an eight-year-old girl by a jury at the High Court in Dundee. Picture shows; Child rapist Lee Duncan . N/A. Gordon Currie Date; Unknown
North-east child sex attacker brought to justice after quarter of a century
7
Three streets at the new eco village in Banchory will be named after muses featured in Crathes Castle paintings. Image: Aberdeenshire Council/Roddie Reid/DC Thomson
Streets in Banchory’s eco village to be named after ancient Greek muses shown in…
8
comedian jim smith added another aberdeen date due to huge demand
Farmer-turned-comedian Jim Smith adds another Aberdeen date as two shows sell out
9
To go with story by Gemma Bibby. Norman Broadbent Group, the UK?s oldest executive search firm, is setting its sights on growth in Scotland with the opening of its first offices north of the border. The launch of London headquartered Norman Broadbent Group in Scotland marks the arrival of a well-established executive search firm with ambitions to disrupt the market. Opening offices in both Aberdeen and Edinburgh, the firm has established a six-strong team to launch the Scottish business, aiming to employ 20 staff across Scotland by the end of 2025. Picture shows; Outside Rubislaw Terrace Aberdeen L-R Sean Buchan, Natalie Heneghan, Michael Diamond, Emma Brown, Mark Houghton (photo credit Michal Wachucik). Aberdeen. Supplied by Michal Wachucik Date; 24/10/2022
Executive recruitment trio launch Norman Broadbent in Aberdeen
10
To go with story by Jamie Ross. COURT Picture shows; CR0039063 Aberdeen Sheriff Court - Picture of Dominic Chrich-Holmes Picture by Kenny Elrick 21/10/2022. Aberdeen. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 21/10/2022
Boyfriend who broke partner’s cheekbone and cut her with Stanley knife branded serious danger…

More from Press and Journal

Malky Mackay.
Malky Mackay insists 'we were here last year' as Ross County plot move off…
Yes, he did it again. Finn Russell celebrates with the Calcutta Cup.
Neil Drysdale: Gregor Townsend badly needs Scotland to continue winning run against Australia
Aberdeen's Luis 'Duk' Lopes (L) celebrates making it 2-1 against Motherwell with teammate Bojan Miovski.
Goal hero Duk the blueprint for Aberdeen's recruitment strategy, says boss Jim Goodwin
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates with Duk after making it 1-0 at Motherwell.
Duncan Shearer: Refreshing to see Aberdeen benefit from two-up-top approach as Bojan Miovski and…
Cove Rangers striker Gerry McDonagh is congratulated by Mitch Megginson after his goal against Ayr United. Image: Dave Johnston
Gerry McDonagh reveals weight loss push to regain Cove Rangers starting spot
The realities of Westminster politics is starting to feel more unsettling than science fiction
Scott Begbie: Tories can't keep regenerating prime ministers like Time Lords
Scott Smith says the borders at Haddo House are still going strong.
Gardening with Scott Smith: Boost your herbaceous plants
Francis McPhee was jailed for assaulting his partner with a baseball bat.
Jealous lover jailed after he struck partner across knee with baseball bat
North-east teaching fund close to 'collapse' over slave trade revelations
Net Zero Technology Centre.
NZTC launches new services to help businesses reach net zero

Editor's Picks

Most Commented