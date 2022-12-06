Campaigner calls for comments on ‘largest fish farm in Scotland’ scoping application for Loch Linnhe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Campaigner calls for comments on ‘largest fish farm in Scotland’ scoping application for Loch Linnhe

By Louise Glen
December 6, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: December 6, 2022, 9:48 am
Loch Linnhe. Image: Bill Cameron
Loch Linnhe. Image: Bill Cameron

A scoping exercise is underway, for what would be one of Scotland’s largest fish farms, to be based in north Argyll.

The eight-cage semi-closed containment plant with shore-side buildings and equipment, up to 50ft in height, is being planned for an area north of Appin, on Loch Linnhe.

Objectors say the scoping request for the salmon farm and shore base will be “double the biggest salmon farm in Scotland”.

The application has been made by Arcus Consultancy Services Ltd on behalf of Loch Long Salmon Company.

The application was lodged with Argyll and Bute Council in November. While a good number of statutory consultees have replied to requests for comment, to date no comments from members of the public have been published by Argyll and Bute Council.

The application is described as being sited “north of Lurignish Farm, Appin in Argyll”, plans show it would follow the contours of the A828 road between North Connel and Ballachulish Bridge at Pollach.

In papers associated with the application, the applicant said: “The development would involve the construction and operation of a semi-closed containment fish farm located approximately 300yds north of Lurignich Farm from site centre, or 190ft from closest point of site boundary, adjacent to the eastern bank of the upper reaches of Loch Linnhe in the Firth of Lorn.”

What is the development?

The development has two components: the marine fish farm and the shorebase, housing the fish farm support systems.

The marine section proposes up to eight semi-closed “marine farming enclosures”, or cages, a harvesting cage, two rings for fresh water supplies, a floating pontoon and a slipway. It also has a mooring system and workboat mooring, “umbilical” services to the cages, submerged piping and underwater and navigational lighting.

On the shore, a building has been proposed containing office, workshop, sleeping quarters and storage areas and car parking for staff cars.  A new access road and junction from the A828.

Don Staniford who is calling for people to look at the planning application and make a comment. Image: Don Staniford

There will be up to eight oxygen storage vessels with a maximum height of 50ft, feed silos with a maximum height of 32ft, a water treatment plant including wastewater storage tank with a maximum height of 42ft and a discharge pipe from shore into the loch.

Other equipment may be housed in containers on the site.

Statutory consultees raise points about the application

The Lochaber District Salmon Fishery Board said it welcomed the use of newer technologies in the production of salmon in the West Highlands, particularly those that offer protection from wild salmon populations from the known threats of sea lice infestation and genetic pollution from escaped farm fish breeding in the wild.

It continued: “We would argue that the zone of influence of this farm should there be any problems will be the whole of Loch Linnhe all the way up to Fort William where, for example, the River Lochy, one of the largest and most important salmon rivers on the West Coast, and several other key salmonid rivers are located, let alone the rivers already mentioned in the application.

“A far more detailed assessment of zone of risk is required.”

Argyll Fisheries Board said it was concerned about sea lice from such a “high-density setting” and “escapes” on wild sea trout and wild salmon.

The Royal Yachting Association said there were visitor moorings in the area.

A letter from the organisation said: “Recreational boaters in these waters are used to watching out for fish farms so they are not a real hazard provided that they are marked according to the Northern Lighthouse Board standard and that the lights are well-maintained.

“It is important that mitigation is in place to warn recreational boaters by day and by night if access between the pens and the shore is not possible.”

Make comments on the application

Anti-fish farm campaigner Don Staniford is calling on people to comment on the application.

He said: ” After being refused planning permission in Loch Long – the Loch Long Salmon Company is now eyeing up Loch Linnhe for a new 8,000 tonne ‘semi-closed’ (i.e. still open) salmon farm which if approved would be more than double Scotland’s largest salmon farm.

“Currently the largest salmon farm is Mowi’s Isle of Muck salmon farm at 3,500 tonnes.”

Stewart Hawthorn, managing director of Loch Long Salmon, said: “We are continuing to explore the possibility of bringing transformative semi-closed containment aquaculture technology to Scotland, which will support rural jobs and produce a low-carbon animal protein with significantly reduced environmental impacts and increased fish welfare.

“This proven technology has been endorsed by a number of environmental groups including Atlantic Salmon Trust, Scottish Wildlife Trust and Sustainable Inshore Fisheries Trust.

“We have held preliminary discussions with a number of community councils and have submitted a Scoping Request to Argyll and Bute Council for one possible site.”

He continued: “We are still in the very early stages of this process and will engage fully and openly with local people to outline the benefits of this technology and answer any questions they might have.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Highlands & Islands

The crash occurred before 2am today.
Section of A99 closed following one-vehicle crash north of Wick
Lochinver lifeboat
Highland coastguard teams help find missing 11-year-old girl
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year's Day A9 crash
A side by side of wilbur the converted lorry and the land which the mental health garden for NHS staff will be made on
Skye couple transforms land into mental health garden - complete with adapted lorry -…
The roof remains exposed at Inverness Shopping Park. Image: Stuart Findlay/DC Thomson
Five years after man was injured by falling glass panel, customers at Inverness retail…
Utopia Cafe was saved from closure thanks to an appeal on social media. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
#blessing or #curse: Is Instagram helping or hindering businesses in the Highlands?
To go with story by Keith Findlay. supertrawler controversy Picture shows; Margiris supertrawler. North Sea. Supplied by Greenpeace Date; 04/10/2019
Campaign group outraged by supertrawler's presence off Lewis
Heavy rain is forecast over parts of the Highlands from Tuesday. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Yellow warning for heavy rain in the Highlands issued
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged following three-vehicle New Year's Day crash on A9
Jack Spowart takes inspiration for the surrounding landscapes in the stunning Highlands. Image: Jack Spowart.
Inverness illustrator lands biggest job yet after chance meeting at Banff Mountain Film Festival

Most Read

1
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
2
Shaun Ritchie
Missing from The Broch: Our documentary reveals new details surrounding Shaun Ritchie’s disappearance
3
Sharleen Spiteri alongside Dame Judi Dench. Image: Ewan Venters/Twitter.
Dame Judi Dench rings in the New Year in Braemar with Sharleen Spiteri
4
Aberdeen city's Hogmanay celebrations on on Schoolhill. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Thousands gather for Hogmanay celebrations across the north and north-east
5
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty
6
The Ninian South platform
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
7
Dogwalkers in Roseisle Forest, one of the many wonderful nature walks just a short journey from Elgin you can enjoy. Image: Gordon Lennox/DC Thomson
Five nature walks near Elgin for the New Year
8
A diver swimming through the ocean above a pile of cocaine with the eyes of Julian Chisholm in the background
The Hunt for Mr X: Our documentary investigates North Sea diver behind £100m Highland…
9
Lewis Capaldi urged people to sign up to Doddie Aid after climbing Ben Hogh on Coll. Image: Lewis Capaldi/Instagram
Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll’s Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid
10
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families

More from Press and Journal

Fraserburgh Academy pupils rehearsing for the Rock Challenge at AECC in 2007. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Rock Challenge: The 'fantastic' schools performing arts competition that changed lives
A crucifix on a book against the background of a written school board
New year, new rules? Should unelected religious representatives sit on education committees?
New Peterhead signings Glenn Gabriel, left, and Daniel Fosu. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Peterhead got lift from new signings against Montrose, says boss David Robertson
Brora Ranger's forward, Andrew Macrae.
Brora's Andrew Macrae looking forward to return to action
Today's students are the leaders of tomorrow (Image: Matej Kastelic/Shutterstock)
Chris Moule: Here's 'why' entrepreneurial universities make a big difference to society
Clapping and thank yous alone won't save our NHS (Image: PPandV/Shutterstock)
Scott Begbie: Stop gaslighting us and fund the NHS properly
Tornagrain is a new community, located between Inverness and Nairn (Image: Moray Estates)
Andrew Howard: Working together is the key to building places people want to live…
Scotland's Finn Russell excels for Racing 92, but has been dropped by Scotland.
Neil Drysdale: Here's what would brighten up 2023 for Scottish sports fans - even…
Cfine rural poverty
'Rural poverty is a widespread problem': Cfine mobile foodbank looks to expand to help…
Scottish Chambers of Commerce chief executive Liz Cameron. Image: Abrightside Photography
Liz Cameron: Scotland's education and skills system is key to producing future talent

Editor's Picks

Most Commented