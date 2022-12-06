Formartine’s Stuart Smith aiming for Aberdeenshire Shield progression

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Formartine’s Stuart Smith aiming for Aberdeenshire Shield progression

By Callum Law
December 6, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: December 6, 2022, 7:57 am
Formartine United's Stuart Smith is anticipating a tricky tie against Aberdeen in the Aberdeenshire Shield.
Formartine United's Stuart Smith is anticipating a tricky tie against Aberdeen in the Aberdeenshire Shield.

After defeat to Buckie Thistle on Saturday Formartine United’s Stuart Smith wants to set up another meeting between the sides in the Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield.

United take on Aberdeen at North Lodge Park tonight in the competition’s last quarter-final.

The prize for the winner is a trip to Victoria Park in January to face Buckie, who defeated Formartine 3-1 in the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup at the weekend.

Defender Smith said: “It’s always good to have a game quite quickly after a defeat.

“Hopefully we can put in another good performance, it’s another cup competition and we need to try to win and get through to the next round.

“It’s a chance to try to reach another semi-final and play Buckie again.

“It would be good to get another game against them after Saturday, so hopefully we can win this tie.”

Could Dons include first-team faces

Smith isn’t sure how strong an Aberdeen side Formartine will face this evening.

Generally, the Dons have fielded their under-18s in the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup and Aberdeenshire Shield.

But with the first-team currently out of action due to the World Cup shutdown, Smith is braced for the possibility of facing some of Jim Goodwin’s squad.

The 33-year-old added: “In one sense it might a bad time to play Aberdeen, because we don’t know what sort of team they could field.

“I’d imagine they might have a few of the boys that are in and around the first-team playing,

“But whoever we come against we need to look after ourselves first and foremost and try to put in a good performance.

“Whoever we’re up against it will be tough, because they’re good players, they’re full-time, so you know they’ll be fit and well-coached.

“But we need to try to do ourselves justice with our performance and if we do that hopefully we can get a positive result.”

On Saturday Formartine lost three goals in a 15-minute spell in the first half which hampered their chances of victory.

Smith said: “We started the game well, but if you give away three goals like we did you give yourself a mountain to climb and you’re probably not going to get back into it against a side like Buckie.

“In the second half, I think we were pretty good, but our reaction when we lost goals in the first half wasn’t great.

“The manager spoke about that and we got a bit fortunate with the goal we scored.

“We did better in the second half without really threatening too much.”

[[title]]

[[text]]
