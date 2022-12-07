Three guinea pigs discovered abandoned in a backpack in Shetland

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Three guinea pigs have been found abandoned in a backpack on the corner of a street in Shetland.

The pets were discovered in a bag on the corner of King Haakon Street and King Harald Street at around 10am, on Saturday December 3.

All long-haired guinea pigs, mainly white in colour with brown and black patches, were found in a black bag which had hay in the bottom for them.

Now the Scottish SPCA is appealing for information about the animals, which are in their care.

In October, it was reported that calls to the Scottish SPCA helpline have more than trebled due to the cost-of-living crisis.

The charity launched the Pet Aid project in the summer with the aim of “getting ahead” of a situation where people have to give up their pets.

Auxiliary inspector Deborah Caithness said that if people can no longer look after their pets they should rehome them responsibly.

She said: “We understand that people’s circumstances can change, but this is not the right way to give up an animal if you can no longer care for them.

“These guinea pigs are now at one of our animal rescue and rehoming centres where they will receive the care they need.”

If anyone recognises these animals or has any information, the Scottish SPCA is urging them to contact the confidential animal helpline on 03000 999 999.