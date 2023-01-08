Highland market ‘grows arms and legs’ despite rising cost of living as people value buying local

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Highland market ‘grows arms and legs’ despite rising cost of living as people value buying local

By Lauren Robertson
January 8, 2023, 6:00 am
Exclusively Highlands market at Eden Court. Image: Kirsty Stewart.
Exclusively Highlands market at Eden Court. Image: Kirsty Stewart.

As shops are forced to close their doors and businesses crumble, exhibitors at Exclusively Highlands markets have reported a rise in sales.

Despite the name, the markets take place in a number of locations from Inverness to St Andrews, showing off the best local makers from all over the country.

Kirsty Stewart, whose family runs the markets, was worried the rising cost of living would render vendors unable to sell and customers unable to buy.

However, following one of the November markets, vendors reported they took home between £2,000 and £9,000 – which was either on par or better than they did the year before.

“There was a lot of concern about it,” said Ms Stewart. “But exhibitors have noticed they are actually doing really well this year.”

Customers can learn more about the products from the makers themselves. Image: Kirsty Stewart

Changing spending habits

It is not that people are buying more themselves, as individual spend has reduced, but instead a larger number of people are choosing to buy at the markets, according to Ms Stewart.

“People are definitely not buying throwaway novelty gifts, if they’re going to spend their money they’re putting thought into it,” she said.

“What is doing really well this year is practical gifts, things that have a purpose.”

Though there is increased footfall, vendors need to work harder than ever before to catch the attention of possible customers.

Ms Stewart said: “People are having to work harder with that connection with the customer, they’re not just buying your product they’re buying into you as an artisan, as a food producer, your story.”

Damn Fine Cheese Company is a regular at the markets. Image: Kirsty Stewart

Onwards and upwards

Ms Stewart’s mum, Isabel, started Exclusively Highlands in 2006 after moving to the Black Isle and deciding there wasn’t a platform strong enough to match the region’s crafting talent.

Back then it was just that, Exclusively Highlands, but it has “grown arms and legs” since, even through the pandemic.

“The difference in the enthusiasm of people, I have never seen anything like it,” said Ms Stewart.

“It grew arms and legs over the pandemic and it has stuck around for sure.”

Looking to the future, she hopes to keep bringing on new exhibitors and continuing to support small businesses, projecting their work out into the world.

Thousands of people flocked to the markets at Eden Court in November. Image: Kirsty Stewart

What can I expect to find at an Exclusively Highlands market?

To anyone who hasn’t visited an Exclusively Highlands market before, Ms Stewart said: “You’re going to find a real variety of very talented people from around Scotland, who have made things you didn’t know you needed. We do quality over quantity.”

Visitors will find everything from soap to ceramics, fudge to felt and jewellery to gin.

Just Hammered is a young artisan blacksmith from Muir of Ord, promoting what is now an uncommon trade through his handmade candle holders, coasters, cheese cutters and more.

North Point Distillery often attend Exclusively Highlands markets. Image: Kirsty Stewart

Ghillied Clothing makes women’s leggings from recycled fishing nets and waste nylon from its base in Edinburgh.

Ellon Spirits is a family-run business based in Aberdeenshire producing fruit liqueurs from raspberry to rhubarb and lemon.

Henry Says uses felt to make creatures from tiny sleeping mice to large fishing frogs.

Every market is slightly different in the makers that attend, but each promises to have something for everyone.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Highlands & Islands

A herring gull takes a stroll down the High Street in the centre of Inverness. Seagulls may be considered pests by many, but conservationists are worried about their future. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Inverness seagulls need protection, not pest control says Greens
Old Military Road
Diversions to continue on A83 at the Rest and Be Thankful due to rain…
A fundraiser has been set up to support Marianne and Soren Fraser-Stewart after the sudden death of husband Liam. Image: gofundme.
'Now it’s our turn to help': Campaigners raise £30,000 for Highland hero who died…
Joe Telfer was known as the 'swan man' of Nairn for feeding the wildlife on the town's river, but he died in 2022. Image: Andrew Smith.
River Nairn going back 'to nature' following death of swan man Joe
Mick Cullen, known as Speedo Mick, is embarking on his final walking challenge - braving freezing conditions in just his trademark blue Speedos. Image: Nigel Keene/ Shutterstock
Speedo Mick praises Highland hospitality for welcome after it proved too cold to camp
Travelodge has released a list of bizarre items left behind. Image: DC Thomson.
Sheep dogs, flags and a mini Mercedes: The weirdest items left behind in Travelodge…
Rosie MacDonald of the Beauly Community Council with the remains of the 800-year-old tree. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Could there be new life for Beauly's fallen 800-year-old wych elm tree?
The overwhelming majority of people who took part in our poll say the A96 should be fully dualled from Inverness to Aberdeen. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
93% say fully dual the A96 in our readers' poll
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Holmes demanded police look at a pic of his diarrhoea as justification for now paying for his meal Picture shows; Jonathon Holmes / Spice Tandoori. N/A. Supplied by Facebook / Google Street View Date; Unknown
Look at how bad it is: Fine for man who flagged down police after…
cafe 1668
Café 1668 in Inverness to pilot new community payback scheme to help cope with…

Most Read

1
Moira Prentice, the owner of the Clatterin Brig restaurant on the south side of the Cairn o Mount. Image: Chris Sumner.
The ‘Clatter’ in Fettercairn set to close
2
A fundraiser has been set up to support Marianne and Soren Fraser-Stewart after the sudden death of husband Liam. Image: gofundme.
‘Now it’s our turn to help’: Campaigners raise £30,000 for Highland hero who died…
3
He's back. Former Aberdeen skipper Graeme Shinnie has joined on loan from Wigan Athletic. Image: Craig Foy/SNS Group
Jim Goodwin bids for permanent Graeme Shinnie Aberdeen return – and confirms other loanees…
4
the rig reactions
The Rig: First reactions are in for new North Sea supernatural thriller
5
The New County Hotel in Perth was the scene of a tragic fire where three people lost their lives. Insert of Aberdeen sisters Donna Janse Van Rensburg, 44, and Sharon McLean, 47 who died at the hotel. Image: PA Wire/ DC Thomson/ Police Scotland.
Guests warned others to ‘stay away’ in months before tragic fire at Perth hotel
6
Zakir Issa is understood to be closing in on a deal to buy Bon Accord Centre. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Aberdeen’s Bon Accord Centre to be sold for less than £10 million
7
Plans for a Banchory retail park have been submitted to Aberdeenshire Council
Lidl, M&S, Home Bargains AND Starbucks drive-thru could all be coming to Banchory
8
John Fowlie. Image: DC Thomson
Spurned lover bombarded ex with messages and turned up uninvited at her door
9
Reaction to the Banchory retail park plans has been split
‘Great news for Banchory’ or will ‘mass shopping junk’ be death of High Street?…
10
Ambulance response times in parts of Grampian and the Highlands have doubled or even tripled. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson
Ambulance waiting times: The best and worst in Grampian and the Highlands

More from Press and Journal

Union Terrace Gardens recently reopened to the public in Aberdeen (Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson)
David Knight: It's not all about looks - how Union Terrace Gardens is used…
Aberdeen Town House and the sheriff court in Union Street, Aberdeen. Picture by Darrell Benns/DCT Media, 2018.
Offshore electrician crashed car after early-morning pub trip
Black bean brownies Image: Biona
Sweet treats: Kick Veganuary off with these vegan black bean brownies
Aberdeen Women defender Jess Broadrick. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen Women defender Jess Broadrick says they must go out and enjoy Scottish Cup…
A scene from a Studio Theatre Group show, including a man buying a drink at a bar, a man and woman dancing and a sailor drinking
GALLERY: 50 years in the spotlight with Studio Theatre Group
Aberdeen based DJ ELANDA shares their week in five pictures. Image: ELANDA.
My Week in Five Pictures: Aberdeen DJ ELANDA talks music and life
Phoenix, Sasha, Sophia, Tommy and Ruby are some of the Scottish SPCA animals up for adoption. Image: Scottish SPCA
Phoenix, Sasha, Sophie, Tommy and Ruby are looking for new homes – can you…
Caley Thistle Women play Glasgow Women in the fourth round of the Scottish Cup after beating Livingston in the previous round. Image: SportPix.
Caley Thistle Women ready to start 2023 with top-flight test in Scottish Cup
An exhibition will celebrate the life and work of Aberdeenshire artist James McBey. Image: Alasdair Soussi.
James McBey was the artist who went from a north-east village to painting Lawrence…
Aberdeen Women return to action in 2023 with a Scottish Cup tie against Hutchison Vale. Image: Shutterstock.
Rachel Corsie: The Scottish Cup is the perfect chance for Aberdeen Women to start…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented