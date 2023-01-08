Highland market ‘grows arms and legs’ despite rising cost of living as people value buying local

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

As shops are forced to close their doors and businesses crumble, exhibitors at Exclusively Highlands markets have reported a rise in sales.

Despite the name, the markets take place in a number of locations from Inverness to St Andrews, showing off the best local makers from all over the country.

Kirsty Stewart, whose family runs the markets, was worried the rising cost of living would render vendors unable to sell and customers unable to buy.

However, following one of the November markets, vendors reported they took home between £2,000 and £9,000 – which was either on par or better than they did the year before.

“There was a lot of concern about it,” said Ms Stewart. “But exhibitors have noticed they are actually doing really well this year.”

Changing spending habits

It is not that people are buying more themselves, as individual spend has reduced, but instead a larger number of people are choosing to buy at the markets, according to Ms Stewart.

“People are definitely not buying throwaway novelty gifts, if they’re going to spend their money they’re putting thought into it,” she said.

“What is doing really well this year is practical gifts, things that have a purpose.”

Though there is increased footfall, vendors need to work harder than ever before to catch the attention of possible customers.

Ms Stewart said: “People are having to work harder with that connection with the customer, they’re not just buying your product they’re buying into you as an artisan, as a food producer, your story.”

Onwards and upwards

Ms Stewart’s mum, Isabel, started Exclusively Highlands in 2006 after moving to the Black Isle and deciding there wasn’t a platform strong enough to match the region’s crafting talent.

Back then it was just that, Exclusively Highlands, but it has “grown arms and legs” since, even through the pandemic.

“The difference in the enthusiasm of people, I have never seen anything like it,” said Ms Stewart.

“It grew arms and legs over the pandemic and it has stuck around for sure.”

Looking to the future, she hopes to keep bringing on new exhibitors and continuing to support small businesses, projecting their work out into the world.

What can I expect to find at an Exclusively Highlands market?

To anyone who hasn’t visited an Exclusively Highlands market before, Ms Stewart said: “You’re going to find a real variety of very talented people from around Scotland, who have made things you didn’t know you needed. We do quality over quantity.”

Visitors will find everything from soap to ceramics, fudge to felt and jewellery to gin.

Just Hammered is a young artisan blacksmith from Muir of Ord, promoting what is now an uncommon trade through his handmade candle holders, coasters, cheese cutters and more.

Ghillied Clothing makes women’s leggings from recycled fishing nets and waste nylon from its base in Edinburgh.

Ellon Spirits is a family-run business based in Aberdeenshire producing fruit liqueurs from raspberry to rhubarb and lemon.

Henry Says uses felt to make creatures from tiny sleeping mice to large fishing frogs.

Every market is slightly different in the makers that attend, but each promises to have something for everyone.