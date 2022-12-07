Got £1.15 million to spare? Land beneath Elgin shopping centre could be nice little earner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Got £1.15 million to spare? Land beneath Elgin shopping centre could be nice little earner

By Keith Findlay
December 7, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: December 8, 2022, 9:49 am
It's not the shopping centre but the land beneath it that's up for grabs. Image: Jasperimage
It's not the shopping centre but the land beneath it that's up for grabs. Image: Jasperimage

The land beneath St Giles Shopping Centre in Elgin is being auctioned off next week, with a guide price of £1.15 million.

Whoever buys the 1.95-acre site on the town’s High Street will enjoy a steady income stream, currently £217,800 a year, until 2139.

It is among properties in an Acuitus auction on Thursday December 15.

The auction is at 1.30pm and will be broadcast via livestream on the Acuitus website, with bidding taking place either online, by telephone or by proxy.

Ground rents are extremely popular with investors looking for long-term income secured on substantial properties.

Mhairi Archibald, Acuitus Scotland.

These kind of property deals are widely seen as a good long-term investment, often with potential asset management opportunities.

The St Giles site is being sold by an undisclosed “major” pension fund.

Aviemore-based entrepreneur David Cameron is among those likely to have more than a passing interest in who acquires the ground rent.

Mr Cameron, a director of Inverness Caledonian Thistle Football Club, owns the shopping centre.

His other business interests include part ownership of Aberdeenshire housebuilder Scotia Homes.

St Giles Shopping Centre, Elgin. Image: Acuitus

St Giles Shopping Centre is home to retail brands including Waterstones WH Smith, The Works, Subway, Ramsdens and Ashers Bakery, as well as mobile phone stores.

The once bustling mall has been through a tough few years, suffering a string of closures – names such as Trespass, Dorothy Jacks, Monsoon and Superdrug have gone.

Scottish Property agent Graham + Sibbald is currently marketing five units for rent in the shopping centre, with floor space ranging from 267sq ft to 6,594sq ft.

Aberdeen land under the hammer

Meanwhile, London-based property online auction specialist Acuitus is also putting the ground rent interest in two sites in Bridge of Don, Aberdeen, under the virtual hammer.

Lot 38 in next week’s auction comprises land totalling just over two acres occupied by two former hotels – a Holiday Inn and a Holiday Inn Express – next to the old Aberdeen Exhibition and Conference Centre.

The “heritable ground rent investment” is up for grabs, along with “asset management opportunities”, with a guide price tag of £1m.

Acuitus identifies the seller only as a “major pension fund”.

The former Holiday Inn Express, Parkway East, Bridge of Don. Image: Kenny Elrick /DC Thomson

Mhairi Archibald, of Acuitus Scotland, said: “Ground rents are extremely popular with investors looking for long-term income secured on substantial properties.

“The St Giles Centre asset represents a major site in the popular market town and the Aberdeen lot is adjacent to former site of the Aberdeen Exhibition and Conference Centre complex, where planning consent for up to 500 homes has been granted.”

The two Aberdeen hotels have lain empty for years. Their demise followed the collapse of businesses that were owned by Aberdeen-based entrepreneurial duo Ivor Finnie and Alan Wallace.

Industrial premises for sale

Another lot in next week’s auction involves industrial premises on Greenwell Place, East Tullos, Aberdeen.

The auction house is offering the two interconnecting workshop buildings, with attached two-storey office accommodation, totalling 26,522sq ft at a guide price of £275,000.

More on commercial property

Editor's Picks

Most Commented