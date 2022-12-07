Royal National Mod brings forward entry deadline to May

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The entry date for the 2023 Royal National Mod has been brought forward by six weeks.

An Comunn Gaidhealach announced today that entries for next-years Gaelic festival will be accepted until May 31, in previous years entries could be made until the middle of July.

The entry system is due to go live in the new year.

The nine-day event is returning to Paisley for the first time in a decade. It will get underway on October 13.

Organisers say the decision to bring forward the entry deadline was made to give entrants and teachers time to prepare, as well as provide time for staff to organise the Mod in Paisley.

In a statement, posted on its social media, it wrote: “Following feedback from the Perth Mod and suggestions we have received from the public, An Comunn Gàidhealach has decided to bring the Mod entry deadline for next year’s Mod forward to May 31.

“This will allow parents and teachers time to organise all preparations and to upload all own choice pieces before the schools break up for the summer holidays. It will also give more time for processing entries and ensure sufficient time is given for all Mod preparatory work.

“To give competitors sufficient time to deal with their entries, the entry system will go live early in the new year.

“Keep an eye on our social media pages and the An Comunn website in the new year for more details on the launch date.”