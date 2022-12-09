Ferry services to South Uist cancelled due to technical fault but one sailing ‘intended to operate’ tomorrow

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ferry services to South Uist cancelled due to technical fault but one sailing ‘intended to operate’ tomorrow

By Michelle Henderson
December 9, 2022, 8:32 am Updated: December 9, 2022, 5:21 pm
MV Lord of the Isles has been pulled from service today due to a technical fault. Image: DC Thomson.
MV Lord of the Isles has been pulled from service today due to a technical fault. Image: DC Thomson.

Ferry services to Uist have been cancelled today due to a technical fault.

Tomorrow’s sailing departing Lochboisdale at 9.40am has also been cancelled, but a sailing departing Oban at 1.30pm is “intended to operate”.

MV Lord of the Isles – which serves Mallaig, Lochboisdale and Oban – was removed from service overnight after an area of steel wastage was discovered.

CalMac engineers assessed the surrounding steel onboard the vessel and have now sent the ship to Kennacraig for repairs.

MV Lord of the Isles was launched in 1989. Making the vessel one of the oldest in the fleet. It can carry 506 passengers and 49 cars.

A sailing from Oban is planned to take place tomorrow. Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

The cancellation follows a number of similar cancellations made over the past few months due to the aging fleet.

In a statement, posted on their website, CalMac wrote: “MV Lord of the Isles has been removed from service.

“This is due to a local area of steel wastage, we are currently assessing the condition of the surrounding steel to allow us to finalise the repair solution.

“Cancelling a sailing is a decision we do not take lightly because we know it will inconvenience our customers and the communities we serve.”

