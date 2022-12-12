Take one giant leap to the Outer Hebrides as tickets for Dark Skies Festival go on sale

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Tickets are now on sale for the fifth Hebridean Dark Skies Festival next year.

From March 9 to 21, people will come together across Harris and Lewis to look to the cosmos and learn more about what lies in the skies.

Two planetariums will travel around schools and community venues throughout the festival, and people can opt to take a walk with Highland Astronomy to some of the islands’ best stargazing spots.

Musicians will perform new arrangements of David Bowie’s space-themed songs in David Bowie in Space: The Concert and, in Lass O’Pairts, theatre company Mischief La Bas will perform as colourful aliens telling stories of eight female pioneers in cosmology and space travel.

A number of other interactive, educational and fun events will take place across Lewis and Harris in a jam packed festival programme.

‘Exploring our relationship with darkness’

This year’s event is run by An Lanntair with support from Caledonian MacBrayne and Outer Hebrides Tourism.

Festival director Andrew Eaton-Lewis said: “The Isle of Lewis is an extraordinarily beautiful place to be in winter, with truly spectacular views of the night sky and the Northern Lights; it’s always a pleasure to celebrate that in the company of so many inspiring artists and astronomers.

“Hopefully the stars will come out for us once again, but even if the weather is against us, we’ve got a packed line-up of indoor events exploring astronomy, the night sky and our relationship with darkness through music, theatre, film, visual art, workshops and more.”

Tickets for Hebridean Dark Skies 2023 are on sale now and can be bought on An Lanntair’s website.