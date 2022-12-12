Man airlifted to hospital in Western Isles after being crushed under car

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man was airlifted to hospital in the Outer Hebrides today after being crushed under a car he was working on.

Emergency services were called to Shawbost on the Isle of Lewis after a jack apparently gave way while the man was working on the vehicle.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 12.38pm and freed the man within 20 minutes after sending an appliance from Shawbost and two from Stornoway.

Coastguard teams also attended, while the Stornoway coastguard search and rescue helicopter airlifted the injured man to the Western Isles Hospital in Stornoway.

His condition is unknown.