‘I’m feeling good, so why not?’ Age and cancer diagnosis can’t keep Fergie MacDonald from the party

Music legend Fergie MacDonald may have had his 85th birthday and a cancer diagnosis this year but he’s still keen to enjoy a party.

The Ceilidh King is appearing this weekend as a guest at the Hoolie in the Hydro, a night of Scottish traditional music in Glasgow’s Ovo Hydro.

The event also features Dougie Maclean, Mànran, Sharon Shannon Band, Skerryvore and Trail West.

Fergie will also be part of BBC Scotland’s Take the Floor Hogmanay programme that goes on air from 8pm on December 31.

‘I’m doing all right at the moment’

It’s a busy end of the year for the accordionist who has cut down on public shows in recent times.

In May he took part in a special concert in Eden Court Theatre in Inverness to celebrate his MBE, awarded in the 2021 New Years Honours List.

In July he was diagnosed with prostate cancer and is undergoing treatment.

He said: “I am absolutely delighted at the grand old age of 85 to be asked by the BBC to see the New Year out, and play for the last ‘Take the Floor’ broadcast of 2022.

“At my age, I really am so honoured.”

He said of his busy end of year: “I’m doing all right at the moment, I’m feeling good, so why not?

“It’s a challenge, but you have to look at things in a positive way, you only live once.”

Fergie’s son John MacDonald will join him on the Hogmanay show, along with band members Allan Henderson, Hugh MacCallum, Addie Harper, Robert Nairn, Iain MacFarlane, Colm O’Rua and John Carmichael.

Take the Floor host Gary Innes, who also hosts the Hoolie in the Hydro event, said: “At 85, it is remarkable how much people still think of Fergie and how much relevance he still has in traditional music.

“He’s not called the Ceilidh King for nothing. When you get Fergie Macdonald you get a party and that’s what we want at Hogmanay.

Seven decades of making music

“When you start putting together who you want at Hogmanay, Fergie is very much top of that wish list because you get a sound and style of someone who had been there and done it and is continuing to do.

“Even at 85 and with his own health issues, you can’t put him in a corner and tell him he can’t do something because he’ll be the one to prove you wrong.”

Fergie has been playing music for nearly 70 years and has inspired generations of traditional musicians.

He formed his first band in 1953 and cut his first record in 1962.

His many accolades include being inducted into the Scottish traditional music Hall of Fame.

In January 2020 he issued his 50th album and, during lockdown, made a CD with other musicians.

His performance in May meant he was the oldest person to headline Eden Court’s Empire Theatre.