Dandara Aberdeen to build more homes at Hazelwood

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Local housebuilder Dandara Aberdeen has won planning approval for a further phase of 17 homes at its Hazelwood development in the West End of Aberdeen.

Construction has started on the new collection of homes which aims to meet demand from buyers looking for two and three bedroom properties in the residential area three miles from the city centre.

House types currently available for reservation in the new phase include the Ash 2, a two-bedroom terraced home priced at £249,950 and the Ash 3, a semi-detached three-bedroom home priced from £294,950.

The first homes will be ready for occupation from April and Claire Bathgate, head of sales at Dandara Aberdeen, is confident that there will be a lot of interest from local buyers.

She said: “We have had loads of enquiries from people asking when we will be releasing smaller homes at Hazelwood as we have only had large homes to sell for quite some time.

“The new homes at Hazelwood will provide an opportunity to live close to the city whilst enjoying peaceful surroundings and easy access to the countryside. It’s such a lovely spot, it is no surprise it has been such a hit with buyers.”

Dandara’s most popular two-bedroom home, the Ash 2, is ideal for first-time buyers or those who want to downsize.

Featuring a dual-aspect open-plan lounge/dining and kitchen, this well-designed home also has a separate utility and a downstairs cloakroom on the ground floor.

Upstairs there are two generous double bedrooms, with the main bedroom offering fitted wardrobes and there is a contemporary bathroom.

The semi-detached Ash 3 also features an open-plan layout downstairs with the lounge leading into the dining room and kitchen.

There is a large under-stairs cupboard and WC.

On the upper floor, the main bedroom has its own en-suite shower room and there are two further double bedrooms and a family bathroom.

Also, currently available for sale is a four-bedroom Maple home from £449,950 and the Beech, a four-bed home with sunroom from £539,950 plus a spectacular Yew five-bed home with sunroom from £599,950.

A Maple show home is also now available for reservation and comes with wall and floor coverings, light fittings, curtains, blinds and a security alarm. It is priced at £464,950.

Alongside a modern exterior featuring solar panels, the latest homes will include stylish contemporary fitted kitchens complete with high-quality appliances, thermostatically controlled showers, landscaped front gardens and generous rear gardens.

Hazelwood is just over 10 minutes’ drive from Aberdeen and nearby, residents can enjoy Hazlehead Park, local amenities including a new Aldi supermarket, and access to the River Dee.

Ideal for commuters, Aberdeen train station is just a few miles from Hazelwood and offers regular train services throughout Scotland.

For travel by road, residents benefit from their close proximity to the A90 which connects them to Dundee and Edinburgh, whilst the A96 heads further up north to Inverness.

To find out more call 01224 947 396 or visit www.dandara.com.

Read more…

Check the average house prices and rents in your area with our Housing Market Tracker.