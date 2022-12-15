Dandara Aberdeen to build more homes at Hazelwood

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dandara Aberdeen to build more homes at Hazelwood

By Jacqueline Wake Young
December 15, 2022, 5:00 pm
A visualisation of a street scene at Hazelwood, Aberdeen.
A visualisation of a street scene at Hazelwood, Aberdeen.

Local housebuilder Dandara Aberdeen has won planning approval for a further phase of 17 homes at its Hazelwood development in the West End of Aberdeen.

Construction has started on the new collection of homes which aims to meet demand from buyers looking for two and three bedroom properties in the residential area three miles from the city centre.

House types currently available for reservation in the new phase include the Ash 2, a two-bedroom terraced home priced at £249,950 and the Ash 3, a semi-detached three-bedroom home priced from £294,950.

The three-bedroom, semi-detached Ash 3 with garage.

The first homes will be ready for occupation from April and Claire Bathgate, head of sales at Dandara Aberdeen, is confident that there will be a lot of interest from local buyers.

She said: “We have had loads of enquiries from people asking when we will be releasing smaller homes at Hazelwood as we have only had large homes to sell for quite some time.

“The new homes at Hazelwood will provide an opportunity to live close to the city whilst enjoying peaceful surroundings and easy access to the countryside. It’s such a lovely spot, it is no surprise it has been such a hit with buyers.”

The open-plan interior of the Ash 3.

Dandara’s most popular two-bedroom home, the Ash 2, is ideal for first-time buyers or those who want to downsize.

Featuring a dual-aspect open-plan lounge/dining and kitchen, this well-designed home also has a separate utility and a downstairs cloakroom on the ground floor.

Upstairs there are two generous double bedrooms, with the main bedroom offering fitted wardrobes and there is a contemporary bathroom.

The house types available for reservation include the Ash 2, a two-bedroom terraced home and the Ash 3, a semi-detached three-bedroom home priced from £294,950.

The semi-detached Ash 3 also features an open-plan layout downstairs with the lounge leading into the dining room and kitchen.

There is a large under-stairs cupboard and WC.

On the upper floor, the main bedroom has its own en-suite shower room and there are two further double bedrooms and a family bathroom.

One of the interiors at a Dandara show home.

Also, currently available for sale is a four-bedroom Maple home from £449,950 and the Beech, a four-bed home with sunroom from £539,950 plus a spectacular Yew five-bed home with sunroom from £599,950.

A Maple show home is also now available for reservation and comes with wall and floor coverings, light fittings, curtains, blinds and a security alarm. It is priced at £464,950.

Alongside a modern exterior featuring solar panels, the latest homes will include stylish contemporary fitted kitchens complete with high-quality appliances, thermostatically controlled showers, landscaped front gardens and generous rear gardens.

Neutral decor at one of the homes by Dandara.

Hazelwood is just over 10 minutes’ drive from Aberdeen and nearby, residents can enjoy Hazlehead Park, local amenities including a new Aldi supermarket, and access to the River Dee.

Ideal for commuters, Aberdeen train station is just a few miles from Hazelwood and offers regular train services throughout Scotland.

For travel by road, residents benefit from their close proximity to the A90 which connects them to Dundee and Edinburgh, whilst the A96 heads further up north to Inverness.

To find out more call 01224 947 396 or visit www.dandara.com.

The semi-detached Ash 3 without a garage.

Read more…

Check the average house prices and rents in your area with our Housing Market Tracker.

 

