Contractors break ground on Scotland’s Wildlife Discovery Centre at Highland Wildlife Park

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Work to build Scotland’s Wildlife Discovery Centre is officially under way at the Highland Wildlife Park – six months later than originally planned.

Contractors Simpson Builders of Beauly broke ground on the project this month, laying groundwork for the £8 millon development.

The complex will comprise of three discovery hubs, located across the Kincraig-based park, forming a learning gateway to the Cairngorms.

Proprietors of the park, the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland (RZSS), declared their hopes in December last year of breaking ground in June, ahead of doors hopefully opening next year.

Now, the development is expected to be open to the public by spring 2024.

Ben Supple, RZSS director of engagement and business development, said, “With more than a million species at risk of extinction, we must act now to halt and reverse the loss of biodiversity.

“It is incredibly important that governments agree on targets to restore nature at the COP15 biodiversity summit taking place in Montreal.

“We all have a role to play as individuals and in our communities, which is why we are developing Scotland’s Wildlife Discovery Centre at Highland Wildlife Park.

“A network of three hubs around the park will bring to life the challenges facing wildlife in Scotland and around the world. Crucially, we will also focus on the opportunities to protect nature and the actions we can take in our everyday lives.”

What will be in new complex?

Scotland’s Wildlife Discovery Centre will consist of a series of new wildlife discovery hubs spread out across the existing park, near Aviemore.

The main discovery hub will be situated at the centre of the grounds, forming an extension to the park’s existing visitor centre.

A new learning centre will replace the park’s existing education building as a new conservation centre opens on the hilltop overlooking the park.

Contractors have been appointed to carry out the works and bring the venture to life.

Construction has already begun on both the park’s main discovery hub and learning hub, with works on the new hilltop hub due to commence over the course of the year.

Refurbishment works will also be completed on the existing visitor centre.

RZSS have raised over £5 million towards the development, which is being supported by a number of funders.

Mr Supple added: “Construction work has started on the main discovery hub, which will use innovative digital technology to immerse people in stories of Scotland’s wildlife of the past, present and future.

We're so excited work has started on Scotland's Wildlife Discovery Centre in the Cairngorms National Park, a future… Posted by Highland Wildlife Park on Thursday, 15 December 2022

“Our learning hub is also underway and will enable visitors, groups and communities to learn about wildlife conservation through STEM, outdoor learning and citizen science, which will promote action.

“Over the course of the year we will develop our hilltop hub, with views of our wildcat conservation breeding for release centre providing an ideal opportunity to tell the story of why wildcats in Scotland are on the brink of extinction and how RZSS and partners are working together to save the species.”