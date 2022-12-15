Shetland author Ann Cleeves gets lost laptop back but it’s not a happy ending

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Shetland author Ann Cleeves has been reunited with the laptop she lost in the snow – but it has been run over by a car.

The award-winning crime writer, best known for her Shetland and Vera series, called on islanders on Tuesday to help her locate the computer which contains half of her new upcoming book.

She retraced her steps to both the Shetland Library and Mareel (Music, Cinema, and Education Venue) but had no success in tracking it down.

Sheltland tweeps I need your help! Lost my laptop in the blizzard y’day. I’d been to @ShetlandLibrary & @MareelShetland but no sign there. Scruffy HP. Could have fallen from bag. Half novel there. Reward offered! — Ann Cleeves (@AnnCleeves) December 13, 2022

Desperate to find it, she offered a reward in receipt of its safe return.

Laptop found damaged in the snow

Two days on, Ms Cleeves confirmed the battered laptop had been found.

Taking to social media, the novelist posted a picture of her laptop, which has been badly damaged after being run over by a car.

Here it is! Found in the snow not far from where I was staying by sharp-eyed Rachel as she got off the school bus. It’s been run over so not much use, but glad to know it’s safe. pic.twitter.com/OnFULNmfsG — Ann Cleeves (@AnnCleeves) December 15, 2022

The novelist confirmed her computer was found in the snow by a youngster as she got off the school bus.

In a post, published this evening, she said she was grateful to have it back.

She wrote: “Here it is. Found in the snow not far from where I was staying by sharp-eyed Rachel as she got off the school bus. It’s been run over so not much use, but glad to know it’s safe.”