Inverness restaurant offers free meals to children to ease pressure on local families

An Inverness restaurant is offering free meals to local children in support of families struggling with the cost of living crisis.

JP at the Castle is throwing open its doors to those facing hardship this winter.

Owner Jane MacPhee – founder of the Jammy Piece cafe in Muirtown – launched the scheme to provide a safe space for people from all walks of life.

She hopes their efforts will help vulnerable people in the local community through the darkest of times.

“Lots of people are facing a very challenging winter,” she said.

“The rising cost of living is making it difficult for families as well as older or more vulnerable members of the local community.

“I’d like people to know that the team at JP at the Castle is there to offer a warm welcome. If an adult comes in with a child and pays for a meal, then that child can eat for free.

“Equally, if you just want to come in out of the cold and have a hot drink and some good company, that’s fine too.”

Children can eat free with a paying adult between noon and 5pm each day.

Youngsters can choose from a set menu, comprising of haddock or chicken goujons and chips, burger and chips, macaroni cheese, or mince and tatties.

Staff at JP at the Castle is also happy to provide any adult meals in small portions upon request.

The restaurant owner added: “This building has been here since 1775 and it is a firm fixture of Inverness, I want to make sure that JP at the Castle is absolutely part of the community and is as relevant today as it ever was.”