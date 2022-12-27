Tow trucks called to rescue 35 walkers trapped by black ice at Skye Fairy Pools

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Emergency services were involved in a dramatic rescue at one of Scotland’s most iconic beauty spots after 35 people were stranded in their vehicles by icy conditions.

Sheet ice meant that eight cars were trapped at the Isle of Skye’s famous Fairy Pools for around six hours.

It is believed the stranded groups had gone for a Boxing Day walk at the pools, but were unable to leave the car park because of the treacherous conditions.

Coastguard rescue teams from Portree and Dunvegan and police were sent to try and help free the boxed-in Boxing Day trekkers.

A spokesman for Stornoway Coastguard said it received a call for help from the police at 5.23pm on Boxing Day and the teams returned to base at 11.04pm.

He said: “We were requested to help because of our 4×4 vehicles. I understand a council gritter and a towing truck also helped free the vehicles. There was sheet ice and that had trapped multiple vehicles.”

A police spokesman said: “We were made aware of vehicles stuck in the car park around 4.30pm and attended to assist with recovery.”