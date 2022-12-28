Watch Highlander Tom Stoltman’s quest for back-to-back World’s Strongest Man titles on Channel 5

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Watch Highlander Tom Stoltman’s quest for back-to-back World’s Strongest Man titles on Channel 5

By Chris Cromar
December 28, 2022, 5:27 pm Updated: December 28, 2022, 6:25 pm
Tom Stoltman winning the title in 2021. Image: World's Strongest Man.
Tom Stoltman winning the title in 2021. Image: World's Strongest Man.

World’s strongest man, Tom Stoltman, quest to defend his title is being screened on Channel 5.

The SBD World’s Strongest Man 2022 is currently being aired on the channel showing supersized athletes compete in the ultimate test of strength.

Tonight’s show will see contestants go through six more events in their bid to become this year’s World’s Strongest Man, which took place in May in Scramento, California.

The final events will be broadcast on Channel 5 on January 1 at 7pm, repeated the next day on January 2 at 11.05am.

Full list of timings on Channel 5

  • Wednesday, December 28 – 7pm
  • Thursday, December 29 – 7pm
  • Friday, December 30 – 7pm
  • Saturday, December 31 – 7pm
  • Sunday, January 1 – 7pm

Viewers at home in Invergordon are only now getting to watch how he defended his 2021 title.

Mr Stoltman, 28, who is known as The Albatross, hails from the Highland town and stands tall at 6ft 8in, weighing in at 397lb.

His older brother, John, 37, Europe’s Strongest Man in 2021, also took part in this year’s competition in the United States, a tournament that Tom won last year.

The brothers were honoured by the Easter Ross town in December last year, when the community council erected signs that said: “Welcome to Invergordon – Hometown of the Stoltman Brothers – World, European & UK Strongest Men.”

Since the event took place earlier this year, Tom has played in goal in the annual Soccer Aid for Unicef charity football match for a Rest of the World team against England in front of 54,410 fans at the London Stadium.

As well as this, it was revealed in June that a Hollywood movie is being written about the success of the brothers.

Editor's Picks

Most Commented