Watch Highlander Tom Stoltman’s quest for back-to-back World’s Strongest Man titles on Channel 5

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

World’s strongest man, Tom Stoltman, quest to defend his title is being screened on Channel 5.

The SBD World’s Strongest Man 2022 is currently being aired on the channel showing supersized athletes compete in the ultimate test of strength.

The wait is over. December 27th through January 1st the 2022 @sbdapparel World’s Strongest Man is airing nightly on @channel5_tv! 💪 (with @MichAckerley) pic.twitter.com/HO59WzKW5D — SBD World's Strongest Man (@WorldsStrongest) December 25, 2022

Tonight’s show will see contestants go through six more events in their bid to become this year’s World’s Strongest Man, which took place in May in Scramento, California.

The final events will be broadcast on Channel 5 on January 1 at 7pm, repeated the next day on January 2 at 11.05am.

Full list of timings on Channel 5

Wednesday, December 28 – 7pm

Thursday, December 29 – 7pm

Friday, December 30 – 7pm

Saturday, December 31 – 7pm

Sunday, January 1 – 7pm

Viewers at home in Invergordon are only now getting to watch how he defended his 2021 title.

Mr Stoltman, 28, who is known as The Albatross, hails from the Highland town and stands tall at 6ft 8in, weighing in at 397lb.

His older brother, John, 37, Europe’s Strongest Man in 2021, also took part in this year’s competition in the United States, a tournament that Tom won last year.

In pursuit of the next 🏆 pic.twitter.com/ioguYiCTTl — SBD World's Strongest Man (@WorldsStrongest) December 27, 2022

The brothers were honoured by the Easter Ross town in December last year, when the community council erected signs that said: “Welcome to Invergordon – Hometown of the Stoltman Brothers – World, European & UK Strongest Men.”

Since the event took place earlier this year, Tom has played in goal in the annual Soccer Aid for Unicef charity football match for a Rest of the World team against England in front of 54,410 fans at the London Stadium.

As well as this, it was revealed in June that a Hollywood movie is being written about the success of the brothers.