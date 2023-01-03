World’s strongest brothers’ Invergordon gym gets funding lift in new partnership

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

World’s strongest brothers’ Invergordon gym gets funding lift in new partnership

By Lauren Robertson
January 3, 2023, 2:35 pm Updated: January 3, 2023, 4:19 pm
The Stoltman Strength Centre is in Invergordon. Image: Primal

The world’s strongest brothers have been given a £100,000 boost for their Invergordon training centre through a new partnership.

Tom and Luke Stoltman run the Stoltman Strength Centre in their Highland hometown to help future champions realise their potential.

Tom – standing at 6ft 8in and weighing nearly 419lb – became the 10th person ever to be crowned World’s Strongest Man for a second time in May.

His older brother Luke finished in seventh place after being named Europe’s Strongest Man in 2021.

Now the siblings have partnered with Scottish fitness brand Primal, who will design and fully kit out their training base, which launched in 2018.

Giving back to the community

The Stoltman Strength Centre is the only one of its kind in the area and is the first dedicated fitness studio run by the brothers.

The Stoltman brothers have partnered with Scottish fitness brand Primal. Image: Primal

Luke said it is a way of giving back to the Invergordon community that has supported them through the years, adding: “Our local community holds a very special place in our hearts. They have supported us in getting to where we are today and this strength centre is our way of giving back.”

Tom – known as The Albatross – added: “When Luke and I were first getting into the sport, there weren’t any professional strength centres in our hometown, so we had to become inventive in our training – finding boulders on the local beach to practice our stone lifts.

“Fast forward to the present day, and we’re working alongside one of the industry’s best premium fitness brands, Primal, to design our very own inclusive health and fitness centre in Invergordon.

“We want this to be a landmark in the Scottish Highlands, a place where future champions are born and where people can come to realise their own potential.”

[[title]]

[[text]]
