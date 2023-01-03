World’s strongest brothers’ Invergordon gym gets funding lift in new partnership

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The world’s strongest brothers have been given a £100,000 boost for their Invergordon training centre through a new partnership.

Tom and Luke Stoltman run the Stoltman Strength Centre in their Highland hometown to help future champions realise their potential.

Tom – standing at 6ft 8in and weighing nearly 419lb – became the 10th person ever to be crowned World’s Strongest Man for a second time in May.

His older brother Luke finished in seventh place after being named Europe’s Strongest Man in 2021.

Now the siblings have partnered with Scottish fitness brand Primal, who will design and fully kit out their training base, which launched in 2018.

Giving back to the community

The Stoltman Strength Centre is the only one of its kind in the area and is the first dedicated fitness studio run by the brothers.

Luke said it is a way of giving back to the Invergordon community that has supported them through the years, adding: “Our local community holds a very special place in our hearts. They have supported us in getting to where we are today and this strength centre is our way of giving back.”

Tom – known as The Albatross – added: “When Luke and I were first getting into the sport, there weren’t any professional strength centres in our hometown, so we had to become inventive in our training – finding boulders on the local beach to practice our stone lifts.

“Fast forward to the present day, and we’re working alongside one of the industry’s best premium fitness brands, Primal, to design our very own inclusive health and fitness centre in Invergordon.

“We want this to be a landmark in the Scottish Highlands, a place where future champions are born and where people can come to realise their own potential.”