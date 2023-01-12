SpeakGaelic returns to TV screens to inspire and keep language alive

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A flagship learning programme has returned for a new season to guide and inspire the next generation of Gaelic speakers.

The new series of BBC Alba’s SpeakGaelic has again hit TV screens for anyone looking to take up the language or brush up on their skills.

This season focuses on helping more advanced learners further explore the language and improve their pronunciation and vocabulary.

It will feature a range of speakers with different abilities – from native Gaelic speakers to keen first-time learners, who have built up their skills over time.

Presenter Joy Dunlop, who is a Gaelic learner herself, will introduce words and phrases on everyday topics such as health and wellbeing, cooking, sports and environment.

Ms Dunlop, founder and conductor of the Alba Choir, said: “I’m so excited at the return of SpeakGaelic and to be taking our intrepid learners to a new level in their Gaelic journey.

“It’s such a pleasure to be involved in this multi-faceted project and to feel that we are supporting a whole new generation of new speakers.

“Their enthusiasm and love for the course is infectious and I hope that it helps inspire others to take the first step on their learning journey.”

Scotland’s top TikTok influencer joins SpeakGaelic

This year, Gaelic activist and explorer Calum MacLean will also feature throughout the series to take viewers on adventures off the beaten track around Scotland.

Mr Maclean, who was recently crowned Scotland’s top TikTok influencer, said: “I’m delighted to be back on the road, exploring Scotland and meeting people from all over.

“I really enjoy connecting the activities and places with the Gaelic language and meeting other Gaelic speakers, too.

“From Parkour, to dinosaur footprints, and Morris dancing, there’s nothing I wouldn’t try at least once.”

A free online course, as well as new episodes of the SpeakGaelic podcast, presented by John Urquhart, is now available alongside the TV series.

These could be found on BBC Sounds, with new weekly episodes of SpeakGaelic Extra being made available over the coming months.