Resurfacing works on A82 near Nevis Range to be carried out

Work to improve a busy stretch of the A82 will be carried out next week.

Resurfacing works will be carried out on the A82 Fort William to Glasgow road near the Nevis Range at Spean Bridge on Tuesday.

A 10mph traffic convoy will be in place from 7am to 7pm to protect workers.

Eddie Ross, Bear Scotland’s north-west representative, said: “These maintenance works on the A82 at Nevis Range will help address defects and greatly improve the surface for road users.

“The use of convoy traffic management during working hours is essential to ensure the safety of roadworkers and motorists.

“We thank the local community and road users for their patience in advance while we complete this project.

“We encourage motorists to plan ahead before setting out by checking the Traffic Scotland website for up-to-date travel information.”

