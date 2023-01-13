Islanders’ CalMac ferry woes explored in new BBC radio documentary

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The challenges faced by Scottish islanders who rely on ferry services have been explored in a new radio documentary.

In the BBC Radio 4 show, Scotland’s Ships, journalist Michael Buchanan – who is originally from the Isle of Barra – explains how milestones are “wrapped up in the ferries”.

He has travelled around Barra, Mull and Coll to speak to those in the community who rely on the sailings, including businesses such as Barra Atlantic who ship their produce to the mainland.

For islanders, the ferries are not just a source of getting from point A to point B, but rather a vital “lifeline”.

Mr Buchanan explores the importance of the ferry service, provided by CalMac, in the radio show and the knock-on effect service cancellations can have on the island economy.

The red Cal Mac funnels may stir dreams of Hebridean getaways. But these ferries are a lifeline to islanders, and as I’ve been hearing on a visit home, they’ve become increasingly frustrated with the ageing, creaking fleet. 8.30PM @BBCRadio4 @BBCSounds https://t.co/5x2ixWqvdt — Michael Buchanan (@BBCMBuchanan) January 12, 2023

Balanced view of ferry issues

One of the big issues highlighted in the show is the aging fleet trying to cope with an increase in passengers and journey frequency – resulting in a rise of “ferry failures”.

Just this week, a number of sailings have been cancelled due to persistent strong winds in the west coast.

Mr Buchanan interviews the operations director of CalMac, Robert Morrison, who says he understand the frustrations of islanders, adding that the company has to make sure island connectivity continues.

Beyond creating challenges for island communities, the show also explores the impact the ferries have had on the Scottish Government, who own CalMac.

The two new vessels being built in Port Glasgow were a natural talking point as the controversial project is now years past its deadline and has cost millions of pounds more than its original budget.

Last year, it was suggested island businesses should receive compensation from the government for the repeated ferry failures they have had to endure.

The half hour radio show, titled Scotland’s Ships, debuted on Thursday night and will be aired again on BBC Radio 4 at 11.30am on Monday.

It can be streamed now via BBC Sounds.