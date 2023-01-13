No. 26 By The Sea in Oban voted world class in TripAdvisor’s Hottest New Hotels list

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A boutique hotel on Oban’s seafront is the only UK venue to make the Tripadvisor Hottest New Hotels in the world list.

No.26 By the Sea is one of the latest projects by Oban businessman Paul Sloan.

(Confusingly) rated at number 25 in the list, No.26 By The Sea is placed alongside luxurious hotels based at glamourous locations all over the globe.

Tripadvisor reviewers described the nine-bedroom venue as “Surprising, sensational and simply stunning”.

Each of the rooms in the hotel on Corran Esplanade are individually decorated “with a Scottish feel”.

Paintings include an image of Paul’s first ever hotel on Miami Beach.

And guests can enjoy sunsets looking towards the Isle of Kerrera from the Sea Terrace.

‘Perfection’, say TripAdvisor guests

The intimate dining room over looks a smart new kitchen, where you can watch the chef prepare whatever you desire for breakfast.

An opulent dining room and lounge boast stunning sea views.

“Perfection,” was another word used by guests to describe the hotel, as it secured a five-star rating on Tripadvisor following 176 reviews.

Paul, who owns several hotels, bars and restaurants in Oban and the Central Belt, is “delighted” at the listing.

Fantastic work

He added: “It really pays tribute to the fantastic work all members of the team do to ensure our guests have the most enjoyable visit possible, but also everything that Oban has to offer.”

For dinner, guests can pop along to sister venue No.17 The Promenade and visit its restaurant.

Paul is the owner of several bars and restaurants in Oban, displaying vision by investing in hospitality during tough financial times.

TripAdvisor’s Hottest 25 New Hotels

Adiwana Suweta, Indonesia Hotel Carrocao, Brazil Demo Hotel Design Emotion, Italy Lyle Washington DC, District of Columbia Sanora Villa, Indonesia Vatsyayana Resorts, India 56 Surawong Hotel, Thailand Manta Island Resort, Belize Dinara Ubud, Indonesia 1 Homes Preview Cabo, Mexico Pendry Manhattan West, New York Hotel CUBE, Czech Republic Eden Beach Resort, Sihanoukville Hotel Suvin Residency, India Ozen Reserve Bolifushi, Maldives Patina Maldives Fari Islands, Maldives Aeera Villa, Indonesia AyurSoma Ayurveda Royal Retreat, India Acacia Mansion Hotel, Turkiye Hotel Monsieur Aristide, France Belvada Hotel, Nevada The First Collection At Jumeirah Village Circle, United Arab Emirates Hotel Le Milie Rose, France Bottleworks Hotel, Indiana No.26 By The Sea, Scotland

