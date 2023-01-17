Expansion for major tourist attraction, Nairn housing development promises ‘better quality of life’ and hope for new Wester Ross jobs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Expansion for major tourist attraction, Nairn housing development promises ‘better quality of life’ and hope for new Wester Ross jobs

By Stuart Findlay
January 17, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: January 17, 2023, 7:48 am
The Old Man of Storr features in this week's planning round-up. Image: Shutterstock/DC Thomson
The Old Man of Storr features in this week's planning round-up. Image: Shutterstock/DC Thomson

It’s time for Planning Ahead – our weekly round-up of the latest proposals lodged across the Highlands.

Among this week’s potential developments is a new shopping precinct next to a prominent tourist attraction.

There are new houses and woodland restoration planned in Nairn and a Wester Ross fish farm which could bring new jobs to the community.

And as The Press and Journal revealed last week, a major supermarket chain has pulled out of its plans for a new store in Inverness.

Shops at the Old Man of Storr

The Old Man of Storr is one of the most famous walks on the Isle of Skye.

The large pinnacle of rock stands high above the ancient landscape, attracting 200,000 visitors each year.

It’s also a popular destination for wedding venues and a favourite with filmmakers.

In recent years, Highland Council has invested more than £2 million in tourism at Storr, including car parking, toilets, path improvement and habitat restoration.

The Old Man of Storr is a major tourist draw on Skye. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

And now a fresh planning application has been lodged by the council to build a retail unit next to the car park.

According to the papers, it will be around 1250sqft in size.

The move is one step of the council’s plan to a build on the destination’s potential.

There was minimal parking at the site before its car park was completed in 2021.

Before then, the area was overrun with vehicles left at the side of the road.

Nairn housing development with a twist

In Nairn, William MacLeod has applied for planning permission to build 15 houses at Sandown Farm Lane.

The Fort Reay development would sit on the outskirts of the town. It is described in the papers as a “place-led, nature-positive” proposal.

Woodland restoration is a key part of the plan.

The existing property at the site is in poor condition and the woodland there has been neglected for years.

This is how the finished development could look in Nairn. Image: Fort Reay

This project is promising to reverse that decline and create a “well-designed residential community that can live in harmony and co-exist with the native woodland”.

A statement from Fort Reay said: “Our vision is for a better quality of life built around a shared sense of belonging, identity and communal landscape.

“We believe the future of Fort Reay should be defined by nature. Our approach will secure and enhance biodiversity and the long-term integrity of the woodland in a way that can be shared and enjoyed by all.”

Fish farm brings fresh jobs hope in Wester Ross

Mowi is planning to build a new production facility at the site of an old fish farm on the shores of Little Loch Broom at Ardressie.

The old hatchery buildings at the Wester Ross site will be demolished to make way.

An impression of the new facility. Image: Mowi

In the papers, a statement from Mowi said: “This will allow Mowi to regain control of the breeding program for Scotland’s production fish.

“It will provide significant advances in survival and performance.”

If it goes ahead, the company expects it to create eight to 10 full-time jobs.

Lidl forced into rethink over Inverness plan

Lidl has pulled out of a major application to build a new supermarket and 38 houses in Inverness.

The retail giant was hoping to build a new store with a 109-space car park in the Drakies area of the city.

Eagle Roundabout on Sir Walter Scott Drive, where access to the new housing estate would have come off. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

The site earmarked for the development was recently denoted as space for 80 houses in Highland Council’s local development plan.

That meant the supermarket chain would have struggled to win the approval of the council’s planners.

Spotted any plans you think we should know about? Get in touch at north@ajl.co.uk

