Home News Moray

Elgin High Street pavement to be permanently widened nearly three years after temporary Covid bollards erected

By Chloe Irvine
January 17, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: January 17, 2023, 7:50 am
Cones next to Elgin High Street footpath used for social distancing
The temporary bollards on Elgin High Street will soon be gone. Image: Google Maps

A pavement on Elgin High Street is to be permanently widened after being adapted to promote social distancing during the Covid pandemic.

Temporary bollards were erected between Moray Council’s headquarters and the Thai restaurant Pattaya nearly three years ago to allow more space on the narrow footpath.

Now Moray Council is poised to get rid of the stop-gap measures and widen the pavement permanently due to long-standing concerns it is unsafe.

During the coronavirus pandemic, as part of the Spaces for People scheme, shoppers used the widened pavement between Muckle Cross and Commerce Street.

However, the local authority stressed it would continue to balance up the risks of the steps to keep the town centre accessible and safe.

The footpath is now expected to extend over the former taxi rank to meet where the bollards have been in place.

Work to be complete by March

Moray Council has warned no parking will be allowed on both sides of this stretch of road when work gets underway at the end of the month.

A spokeswoman for the local authority said the contractor is speaking to each of the affected businesses about the work.

The footpath is being widened from January 30 and with the project anticipated to be finished by March 12.

Jeremie Fernandes, councillor for Elgin City North, said the widening of the path will make a “big difference in terms of safety and accessibility.”

Jeremie Fernandes who is campaigning for library fine ban
Jeremie Fernandes. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Mr Fernandes stressed that the old pavement isn’t suitable for those using wheelchairs or prams and the lack of space is a danger to pedestrians.

He said: “The old pavement was very narrow. There’s not enough space for two wheelchairs or prams to pass and pedestrians had to step onto the road which could be unsafe.

“With two pubs in the immediate vicinity, the area is popular with revellers too.

“Widening of the pavement will allow taxi passengers to wait under the arches during busy periods.”

