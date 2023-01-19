Inverness mental health charity Mikeysline launches search for new board leader

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Inverness-based mental health charity is looking for a new board leader to help cope with growing demand.

Donna Smith has been chairwoman of Mikeysline for three years, but has announced she intends to step down at the charity’s annual meeting in June.

Now the charity – which offers mental health support and runs a text helpline – has launched the search for her replacement.

Over the last three years, Mikeysline has seen demand surge by 80% due to the pandemic and cost of living crisis.

Mrs Smith believes it is time for someone fresh to take on the helm to help the charity develop and meet that demand further.

Speaking about her decision, she said: “My three years as chair of Mikeysline have been incredible, and I am so proud of what everyone has achieved during that time. We have faced enormous challenges during that time, and seen demand for services grow by 80%, so there is clearly still much to be done.

“As Mikeysline continues to grow and expand, I feel the charity would benefit from a chairman or woman with a different set of skills and expertise to help enable this transition. And although I am stepping down as chairwoman, I look forward to still being closely involved with Mikeysline in the future.”

What are the requirements for the role?

Mikeysline’s board of trustees say applicants should have experience at senior leadership level in mental health or suicide prevention.

Previous experience working at a strategic level for the benefit of a charity or organisation would also be beneficial.

Interested parties have until February 13 to apply and all details can be found on the Mikeysline website.

The handover is expected to take place in April ahead of their official appointment in June.

Mikeysline chief executive Emily Stokes thanked Mrs Smith for her “immeasurable” efforts while at the helm.

“Donna’s contribution to Mikeysline has been immeasurable, helping us navigate unprecedented times during the pandemic, cost of living crisis and other major events,” she said.

“Her dedication and commitment to our core values have proven incredibly valuable as we significantly increased our service offering over the last three years.

“Although we’re sad to see her step down as chairwoman, she will always be part of the Mikeysline family – and we are excited to see what her successor will bring to the role.”