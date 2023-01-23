Banchory Paralympic hero Neil Simpson claims first World Para Alpine Skiing Championships gold medal

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Banchory’s Neil Simpson has won gold for Great Britain in the visually-impaired super G at the World Para Alpine Skiing Championships in Spain.

Simpson, 20 – and guide Rob Poth – completed the course in 56.66 at the event in Espot to finish just 0.02secs ahead of Johannes Aigner of Austria.

Although the gold is Simpson’s first at the world championships, it follows up his super combined silver at the worlds event in Lillehammer last year, and his historic super G gold and super combined bronze at 2022 Beijing Winter Paralympics.

Simpson achieved his three major 2022 medals, including the Great Britain’s first ever Paralympic gold on snow, with older brother Andrew as his guide – with the north-east brothers’ Beijing success seeing them awarded MBEs for services to skiing by the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Meanwhile, Robert Gordon University student Katie Guest guided Menna Fitzpatrick to fourth in the women’s visually-impaired super G race at the World Para Alpine Skiing Championships on Monday.

Simpson-Poth and Fitzpatrick-Guest are set to go again in the super-combined on Tuesday.