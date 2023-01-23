Banchory Paralympic hero Neil Simpson claims first World Para Alpine Skiing Championships gold medal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Banchory Paralympic hero Neil Simpson claims first World Para Alpine Skiing Championships gold medal

Ryan Cryle By Ryan Cryle
January 23, 2023, 7:56 pm Updated: January 23, 2023, 8:03 pm
Neil Simpson and Andrew Simpson at the Paralympics
Neil Simpson. Image: Shutterstock

Banchory’s Neil Simpson has won gold for Great Britain in the visually-impaired super G at the World Para Alpine Skiing Championships in Spain.

Simpson, 20 – and guide Rob Poth – completed the course in 56.66 at the event in Espot to finish just 0.02secs ahead of Johannes Aigner of Austria.

Although the gold is Simpson’s first at the world championships, it follows up his super combined silver at the worlds event in Lillehammer last year, and his historic super G gold and super combined bronze at 2022 Beijing Winter Paralympics.

Simpson achieved his three major 2022 medals, including the Great Britain’s first ever Paralympic gold on snow, with older brother Andrew as his guide – with the north-east brothers’ Beijing success seeing them awarded MBEs for services to skiing by the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Meanwhile, Robert Gordon University student Katie Guest guided Menna Fitzpatrick to fourth in the women’s visually-impaired super G race at the World Para Alpine Skiing Championships on Monday.

Simpson-Poth and Fitzpatrick-Guest are set to go again in the super-combined on Tuesday.

Banchory skiers Neil and Andrew Simpson double up at Scottish Sports Awards

