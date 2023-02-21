Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Isle of Skye Pipe Band to perform in Arizona

By Shannon Morrison
February 21, 2023, 5:00 pm Updated: February 21, 2023, 5:38 pm
Alan Mackenzie, Pipe Major of the Isle of Skye Pipe Band standing by a road sign in Portree
Alan Mackenzie, Pipe Major of the Isle of Skye Pipe Band. Image: Peter MacDonald

The Isle of Skye Pipe Band are travelling to the USA in March to perform at the Phoenix Scottish Games, where family of the crew lost to the Beinn Edra crash will be present.

The tale of how the pipe band’s trip to Arizona came to be starts with two Drum Majors: Peter MacDonald and Kevin Conquest.

Peter MacDonald is the Drum Major for the Isle of Skye Pipe Band.

In 2009, he was performing in Tattoo Hebrides where he met Kevin, Drum Major for Arizona’s Mesa Caledonian Pipe Band.

From Portree to Phoenix: How it came to be

Kevin recollects the befriending fondly.

He says: “Part of the magic behind these military tattoo shows is the instant bond of friendship that comes with building a show in a short run-up.”

Peter MacDonald of Isle of Skye Pipe Band with Kevin Conquest of Mesa Caledonian Pipe Band
Peter MacDonald [left] of Isle of Skye Pipe Band, with Kevin Conquest [right] of Mesa Caledonian Pipe Band. Image: Kevin Conquest

 

“Performers may arrive as strangers but leave as brothers and sisters – and that spans the globe.”

Last year, the two Drum Majors were performing in the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo.

This was where the suggestion of the Isle of Skye Pipe Band performing at the Phoenix Scottish Games was born, and has since become a reality.

Besides sharing a love for Scottish music and culture, Skye and the United States are also connected by a tragic event.

Remembering the Beinn Edra plane crash

Paul Overfield Junior was born in 1924 and was raised in Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania. In the early 1940s, Overfield would become a bomber pilot in the US Air Force.

War memorial service in Staffin took place in memory of the nine USA AirForce crewmen who died in the 1945 plane crash on Beinn Edra. LT Paul Overfield was the pilot.
A plaque was added to the Staffin war memorial in 2015 to commemorate the nine airmen who passed.

On March 3, 1945, aged just 21, he was a pilot of a B17 Flying Fortress flying eight crew members.

Lt. Paul Overfield and his fellow crew mates were passing over the Isle of Skye on their way to Wales from Iceland when tragedy struck.

Due to foggy conditions, the plane crashed on Beinn Edra which is the highest point on the Trotternish Ridge in Staffin, Skye.

All nine crew members passed away. Parts of the wreckage can still be found at the site today.

In 2015, a plaque with the names of the airmen was added to the Staffin war memorial to commemorate the men.

‘There won’t be a dry eye in the audience’

When in Arizona, the Isle of Skye Pipe Band will be performing a tribute of their own.

The pipe band’s performance will be on March 3, marking the 78th anniversary since the plane crash in Staffin.

Drum Majors Peter MacDonald and Kevin Major at the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo
Drum Majors Peter MacDonald and Kevin Major taking a well-earnt break at the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo. Image: Peter MacDonald

 

Family members of the deceased crewmen will be present during the evening of the Twilight Tattoo.

This includes Lt. Paul Overfield’s nephew, Doug Overfield.

Two of the drummers, Kathleen MacDonald and Ali MacFarlane, will open the solo set singing The Skye Boat Song in Gaelic with the band joining in.

“When the audience hear the lamenting and beautiful sound of Gaelic singing accompanied by the pipes, in the stillness of the Arizona sunset, there won’t be a dry eye in the audience,” says Peter.

£37,000 received in donations

Even 78 years on, the Beinn Edra tragedy still strikes a chord with both Scots and Americans.

According to Peter, the band have raised £37,000 in donations with both those local and stateside showing “overwhelming generosity”.

To thank their American hosts, the pipe band are taking local gifts with them across the Atlantic.

The goodies include Skye tartan ties and scarves donated by Lochcarron Weavers, Torabhaig whisky, Skye tablet and Skye Sea Salt. Additionally, the gifts will be presented in bags made by Skye Souvenirs.

“We enjoy a fantastic team spirit,” says Peter. “Everyone worked hard to generate such a huge amount.”

Donations to the Isle of Skye Pipe Band can be made on their GoFundMe page.

