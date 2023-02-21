Councillors give Cala the green light to build 50 new homes in Westhill

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Cala Homes has received the go-ahead to build 50 new homes on the outskirts of Westhill despite road safety concerns.

The national homebuilder submitted plans to Aberdeenshire Council for the development last year.

A mix of one to five-bedroom houses will be built on ground to the north of Burnland Park.

The site will include 38 private homes and 12 affordable units, with each of the new builds expected to have electric vehicle charging facilities.

Initial proposals originally included space for new retail units, however, they were later removed and replaced with affordable homes instead.

To make way for the development, a vacant farmhouse and steading currently on the site will be knocked down.

Councillors visited Westhill site before making final decision

The proposal was previously deferred by the Garioch area committee when they met last month.

Councillors agreed to carry out a site visit to get a better idea of how the proposal would fit into the area.

The plan previously attracted 23 objections from residents who raised concerns about road safety, air pollution and overlooking.

Some also slammed the design of the new homes as being “bland and boring”.

However, council planners recommended the plan be approved.

Plan would provide ‘much needed’ homes in Westhill

The application went before the committee for a second time when they met earlier today.

Ross Maclennan, land director at Cala Homes, told members the firm had worked alongside council officers to provide “a deliverable solution” for the site.

He also said it would allow Cala to deliver “much needed” and affordable housing in Westhill.

What did councillors think of Cala’s proposal?

Councillor Craig Miller raised concerns about Burnland Drive being extended to join the B979.

He voiced his worry that the road would “become a rat run” for residents living in the wider area.

However, Westhill and District councillors Ron McKail and Fatima Joji backed the proposal and urged the committee to give it the go-ahead.

But East Garioch member Dominic Lonchay had a different opinion.

He suggested the plan be refused as he believed the new access point to the B979 would create road safety issues.

After going to a vote, 10 councillors gave their support to the application, while just two backed the refusal.

Following the meeting, Mr Maclennan said: “This development will bring a variety of new homes, built to Cala’s exacting standards, to a superb Aberdeenshire location, popular for its excellent transport links, an abundance of local amenities and green spaces.

“We look forward to bringing the new community to life and commencing work in due course.”