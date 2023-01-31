Work to upgrade path network takes to the ‘Skye’ at Fairy Pools

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A helicopter was called in to help with transporting materials to a popular tourist site on Skye.

The air lift was used to get supplies to the upper reaches of the Fairy Pools path, where taking them by path would have been almost impossible.

The year-long project at the Fairy Pools hopes to improve access to the site while protecting the habitats around the area by building paths to identify appropriate routes.

Last year, two new bridges were installed which, in tandem with the current path improvements, will improve accessibility for those visiting the area.

In the past, there was no identified path to the Fairy Pools and concerns were raised about damage to the fragile ecosystem of the area.

For the section between the two bridges, rather than moving by helicopter, the work will be completed by moving materials using tracked dumper vehicles.

A new viewpoint is being created

While upgrading the main path, the project will also create new offshoot viewpoint paths, aiming to encourage visitors to stay on the paths to protect the habitats, which have previously been damaged by intensive visitor footfall.

The improved paths and habitat restoration work is being carried out as part of the Skye Iconic Sites Project (SISP) at the Fairy Pools, Old Man of Storr and Quiraing.

Dougie Baird, chief executive of Outdoor Access Trust for Scotland, who are leading the project said: “The Fairy Pools are a much-loved tourist attraction, one which sees many thousands of visitors per year from around the world.

“As a result, the old path and viewpoints have suffered damage from the high visitor footfall necessitating repair and the construction of new viewpoint paths.

“By including measures to restore the damaged habitats, this will enhance visitor accessibility, and experience whilst encouraging care for the fragile environment”.

Dawn Campbell, project officer for Minginish Community Hall Association said: “We were pleased to contribute funding to this important sustainable tourism project through our Fairy Pools Car Park Fund, which we set up to benefit residents and also to offset the pressure of thousands of visitors to the waterfalls”.

The path construction is part of an almost £9million Scottish programme of projects to invest in the Highlands and Islands to provide more and better-quality opportunities for visitors to enjoy natural and cultural assets.