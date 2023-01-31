Work to upgrade path network takes to the ‘Skye’ at Fairy Pools

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Work to upgrade path network takes to the ‘Skye’ at Fairy Pools

By Louise Glen
January 31, 2023, 11:29 am Updated: January 31, 2023, 12:06 pm
A helicopter has been used to place materials onsite at the Fairy Pools on Skye. Image: Muckle Media.
A helicopter has been used to place materials onsite at the Fairy Pools on Skye. Image: Muckle Media.

A helicopter was called in to help with transporting materials to a popular tourist site on Skye.

The air lift was used to get supplies to the upper reaches of the Fairy Pools path, where taking them by path would have been almost impossible.

The year-long project at the Fairy Pools hopes to improve access to the site while protecting the habitats around the area by building paths to identify appropriate routes.

Last year, two new bridges were installed which, in tandem with the current path improvements, will improve accessibility for those visiting the area.

In the past, there was no identified path to the Fairy Pools and concerns were raised about damage to the fragile ecosystem of the area.

For the section between the two bridges, rather than moving by helicopter, the work will be completed by moving materials using tracked dumper vehicles.

A new viewpoint is being created

While upgrading the main path, the project will also create new offshoot viewpoint paths, aiming to encourage visitors to stay on the paths to protect the habitats, which have previously been damaged by intensive visitor footfall.

The bridges that lead to the Fairy Pools. Image: Outdoor Access Trust.

The improved paths and habitat restoration work is being carried out as part of the Skye Iconic Sites Project (SISP) at the Fairy Pools, Old Man of Storr and Quiraing.

Dougie Baird, chief executive of Outdoor Access Trust for Scotland, who are leading the project said: “The Fairy Pools are a much-loved tourist attraction, one which sees many thousands of visitors per year from around the world.

“As a result, the old path and viewpoints have suffered damage from the high visitor footfall necessitating repair and the construction of new viewpoint paths.

“By including measures to restore the damaged habitats, this will enhance visitor accessibility, and experience whilst encouraging care for the fragile environment”.

Dawn Campbell, project officer for Minginish Community Hall Association said: “We were pleased to contribute funding to this important sustainable tourism project through our Fairy Pools Car Park Fund, which we set up to benefit residents and also to offset the pressure of thousands of visitors to the waterfalls”.

The path construction is part of an almost £9million Scottish programme of projects to invest in the Highlands and Islands to provide more and better-quality opportunities for visitors to enjoy natural and cultural assets.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Highlands & Islands

Scenes from the Junior Up-Helly-Aa 2023 festival. Here is one of the girls who took part for the first time ever. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
GALLERY: Our best images from the fiery climax to Up Helly Aa in Shetland
This year's Up Helly Aa galley burned bright as the festival celebrations came to a fiery end on Tuesday night. Image Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Up Helly Aa: Shetland's big day burns as bright as ever before after long…
New signs in Gaelic and English will appear at Raigmore Hospital. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson
'We are deeply sorry': NHS Highland admits staff shortages led to death of pensioner
Assynt crofters celebrating buying the land where they live in 1992.
'It opened the dam': 30th anniversary of historic Assynt buyout that paved the way…
Pint of beer on a bar.
North bars and restaurants in 'unbelievable place' as economic headwinds grow
1Sep14. Queensgate, Inverness. Pictured, traffic in Queengate, Inverness. Story.......pollution. . Photographed by David Whittaker-Smith. .01/09/14
Highland Council identifies its new active travel priorities - and Queensgate and Union Street…
Charging your electric vehicle in the Highlands could potentially become much more expensive. Image: Kieran Beattie/DC Thomson.
From £12 to more than £28 a charge? Highland Council considers plan to double…
Squad member looking fierce in Viking uniform.
Gallery: Our best photographs as Up Helly Aa celebrations begin in Lerwick
A squad of Viking paraded through the streets of Lerwick on Tuesday morning led by Guizer Jarl Neil Moncrieff. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Up Helly Aa: Vikings take over the streets of Lerwick in packed morning parade
Police are appealing for witnesses following a collision on a rural Highland road. Image: Police Scotland.
Cyclist 'seriously' injured during collision on rural Inverness-shire road

Most Read

1
Anthony Stewart during a 0-0 draw with Ross County for Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen captain Anthony Stewart LOANED to MK Dons for rest of 2022/23 season
2
Jill Williams was found to have 16 times the limit for a cocaine metabolite in her system while in charge of a vehicle. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook.
Mum-of-two found slumped at the wheel of SUV was 16 times the cocaine limit
3
Manager Czeslaw Michniewicz of Poland celebrates with Robert Lewandowski after a World Cup match against Argentina. Photo by Javier Garcia/Shutterstock
Exclusive: Poland’s 2022 World Cup manager Czeslaw Michniewicz wants Aberdeen job
4
Connor Smart leaving court in custody. Image: DC Thomson
Dad jailed after cocaine found hidden under loft insulation and in Kinder Egg
5
An artist's impression of the new Inverurie Farmfoods supermarket. Image: Farmfoods
New Inverurie Farmfoods APPROVED ‘to help families struggling in cost-of-living crisis’
6
Oscar Road in Torry is currently closed following a serious crash involving a motorbike and car. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Multiple streets closed after motorbike and car collide in serious Aberdeen crash
7
An intruder at Peterhead Academy was arrested by police. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson.
Boy, 14, arrested following knife scare at Peterhead Academy
8
Valaris incident
Investigations continue as man missing from North Sea oil rig is named
9
Dr Krexi sent the messages to an Aberdeen Royal Infirmary colleague in 2019. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson
‘They don’t want a gay’: Aberdeen doctor allowed to keep working after homophobic abuse…
10
Resident Linda Cameron with Douglas Ross at the park in August 2022. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Under-pressure Lossiemouth Bay Holiday Park announces new management: Could it be the start of…

More from Press and Journal

Queen's Park manager Owen Coyle shakes Billy Mckay's hand at full-time. Images: SNS Group
Queen's Park could face Scottish Cup exit after 'fielding an ineligible player' in Inverness
Inverness boss Billy Dodds. Images: SNS
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds will eye loan moves after Scottish Cup loss to…
Ross County boss Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Malky Mackay reveals Ross County missed out on three further deadline day deals
Aberdeen's Vincente Besuijen celebrates after making it 2-0 against Hearts on October 16. Image: SNS
Vicente Besuijen leaves Aberdeen for Excelsior Rotterdam loan - with option for permanent move…
Barry Robson. Image: Shutterstock
Interim Aberdeen boss Barry Robson refuses to be drawn on whether he'll enter race…
Zander Fagerson is in 'the shape of his life' ahead of the Calcutta Cup game.
Zander Fagerson, Stuart Hogg and Hamish Watson 'good to go' for Scotland at Twickenham
Cammy Harper goes for goal for Inverness. Images: Simon Wootton/SNS Group
Caley Thistle edged out of the Scottish Cup by Queen's Park after two late…
Yan Dhanda celebrates netting against Hibernian with Eamonn Brophy. Image: SNS
Ross County up to ninth after coming from behind to draw 1-1 with Hibernian
Ayr United players celebrate Mark McKenzie's opener against Cove Rangers. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Cove Rangers exit Scottish Cup with 3-0 defeat to Ayr United
Matheus Machado, left, in action for Rothes. Image: Jasperimage
Matheus Machado says Rothes 'gave him back joy for football' as Brazilian attacker steps…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented