Vikings have taken over the streets of Lerwick once again for Up Helly Aa among stirring sights and songs.

The festivities kicked off this morning as the Jarl Squad made its first appearance in public.

Guizer Jarl Neil Moncrieff led his squad out of the Isleburgh Community Centre at sunrise, giving the crowd a first look at his suit which has been years in the making.

The elaborate red and black costume features a striking mirrored front while patterns from his Viking saga of choice cover his back.

Some locals remarked that his headpiece, decorated with feathers and intricate detailing, is the best they have ever seen.

Mr Moncrieff is representing his namesake Njal Thorgeirsson, the hero of the Njals saga, which has inspired the theme of this year’s festival.

The longest of the Icelandic sagas centres on Njal, a great lawyer who could see into the future, who became embroiled in a lengthy feud before meeting his fate in a fiery siege.

Hundreds of people braved the strong Shetland winds – and occasional rain showers – to witness the first part of the day’s activities.

Up bright and early on his day off work to be one of the first people to see this year’s Jarl in his full suit was David Muir.

“It’s a spectacle,” the Renfrewshire man said. “It’s something I’ve always wanted to see.

“I moved up to Shetland in November to work on the wind farms so I’ve finally managed to grab the chance to see it all. It’s a great opportunity, the whole thing has been fantastic so far.

“I’m going to stay out for the whole day. It’s all brilliant.”

Galley on the move

This morning was also the first time the public was able to see this year’s galley which has taken months of hard work and dedication to craft – and will be burned in spectacular fashion this evening.

Galley foreman Ryan Leith made sure the Aberdeen FC-inspired galley was moved into place outside the Royal British Legion ahead of the morning parade.

After a brief stop at the Toll Clock Shopping Centre, where the squad performed renditions of Yes Sir, I Can Boogie and Don’t Stop Me Now, they visited members at the Legion – and were greeted by Mr Moncrieff’s dog, Tayla.

More and more people gradually lined the streets as the official parade grew closer, with classes of school children cheering and cars tooting their horns as they drove past.

The squad travelled towards the Market Cross for the proclamation cheering and chanting as they went, with hundreds of people following behind.

The crowd was captivated by the Jarl Squad as they paused to sing the Up Helly Aa and galley songs alongside the Lerwick Brass Band.

Visitors from around the world

Islanders and visitors created a carnival atmosphere for the festival’s return while they tried to get a photo with a squad member.

Among the crowd were family and friends of the Jarl Squad, as well as tourists who travelled hundreds of miles for the day.

Susie Story, from Chester, is experiencing Up Helly Aa for the first time and was joined by fellow members of her bird watching group, including members who have travelled from Paris and Vermont.

She said: “I’ve always wanted to do it, to see Up Helly Aa in person. So, we’ve decided to combine our bird watching with the festival.

“It’s fabulous so far. I’m really impressed, loved the procession and the band, it always makes me emotional to see a pipe band. And, all the little children with their knitted Viking hats is so cute.

“It’s lovely that everyone gets into the spirit of it, and it’s great to bring tourism up to the islands.

Fiery celebrations

The Up Helly Aa celebrations will continue through the afternoon in the lead up to the torch-lit procession and burning of the galley.

As members of the Hastings Bonfire Society, Diana Grice and Mark French are most excited to see the fiery celebrations taking place tonight.

“It’s rather dear to our hearts,” Mr French said. “The fire has brought us here. The Sussex bonfire tradition is somewhat akin to this. I’m the torch captain for Hastings Bonfire, a bit like one of the Jarls I suppose.

“We’re very intrigued to see the torches and the fire, and to celebrate that.”

Throughout the afternoon, the Jarl Squad will visit schools, hospitals and care homes across Lerwick and also perform their songs at a special event at the Shetland Museum.

Then a total of 962 guizers will take part in this evening’s procession with 853 carrying torches.

Among the 46 additional squads is guizer Roy Cumming who said he was very excited to see the festival return.

“It’s Up Helly Aa, that’s why we’re all here,” he said. “I lived down in Aberdeen for a while but I’d always try and come back up for the festival.

“It’s good to be back and have all the squads come together with their different acts. We’ll go right through the night. Some will go for breakfast and then carry on, it’s a long day and a long night but it’s all good fun.”