Inverness anglers gather to toast start of the salmon fishing season on River Ness

Anglers are back on the hunt for their catch of the day as the new fishing season on the River Ness gets under way.

Fishermen from Inverness Angling Club gathered on the banks this morning to mark the long-awaited return of the salmon fishing season.

The season runs annually from February 1 until October 15.

Anglers and spectators were piped down to the river by Scott Hay to mark the official launch of the season.

Neil Souter, general manager of James Pringle Weavers, was given the honour of blessing the river as Brian Shaw, director of Ness District Salmon Fishery Board made the first cast.

New hopes for new year and remembering friends

Bill Byers, Inverness Angling Club president, said it was probably one of the most important days of the year for the club.

“It’s just to celebrate the new year and hope that we have better season,” he added.

“The last two years have been very poor returns, Covid has had an impact as well, and it’s just good to get people out again because it’s very therapeutic as well the fishing and it gets people out in the fresh air.”

He said the weather was “very fresh” with about 30 anglers gathering for the occasion. The atmosphere was “very happy” with people chatting over bacon and sausage rolls.

The 73-year-old added: “It was a breath of fresh air for everybody to see each other again.”

Members also took a moment to raise a dram to Melvin Smith, one of the club’s most respected and longest-serving members, following his death last Wednesday at the age of 91.

A “well thought of” member for 40 years, Mr Smith had the honour of carrying out the first cast two years ago at the age of 90.

“He was very, very popular, well-known and long serving member,” said Mr Byers.

“He was still fishing as well. He threw a nice line, a very good caster. Impressive to watch especially of a guy at that age.

Weavers donate lifesaving equipment

To coincide with the official opening, a new lifebuoy was unveiled on the banks of the Ness, to the rear of Holm Mills Shopping Village.

The lifesaving device was donated by staff at James Pringle Weavers following a number of charity fundraising events.

Mr Byers added: “There’s a lot of people who fish there and it’s quite hard wading at times and quite a few people have fallen in.

“They’ve not come to any harm but there is the chance that if there is high water people could be swept away and the life buoy is there for safety so it could be thrown in to help somebody who might get into difficulties.”

