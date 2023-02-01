Inverness anglers gather to toast start of the salmon fishing season on River Ness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Inverness anglers gather to toast start of the salmon fishing season on River Ness

By Michelle Henderson
February 1, 2023, 5:52 pm Updated: February 1, 2023, 7:00 pm
Brian Shaw, director of Ness District Salmon Fishery Board makes the first cast. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.

Anglers are back on the hunt for their catch of the day as the new fishing season on the River Ness gets under way.

Fishermen from Inverness Angling Club gathered on the banks this morning to mark the long-awaited return of the salmon fishing season.

The season runs annually from February 1 until October 15.

Anglers and spectators were piped down to the river by Scott Hay to mark the official launch of the season.

Neil Souter from James Pringle Weaver Holm christens the river as the new season begins. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson

Neil Souter, general manager of James Pringle Weavers, was given the honour of blessing the river as Brian Shaw, director of Ness District Salmon Fishery Board made the first cast.

New hopes for new year and remembering friends

Bill Byers, Inverness Angling Club president, said it was probably one of the most important days of the year for the club.

“It’s just to celebrate the new year and hope that we have better season,” he added.

“The last two years have been very poor returns, Covid has had an impact as well, and it’s just good to get people out again because it’s very therapeutic as well the fishing and it gets people out in the fresh air.”

He said the weather was “very fresh” with about 30 anglers gathering for the occasion. The atmosphere was “very happy” with people chatting over bacon and sausage rolls.

Melvin John Smith, the oldest fishing member of Inverness Angling club, had the honour of carrying out the first cast two years ago. Image: Jason Hedges

The 73-year-old added: “It was a breath of fresh air for everybody to see each other again.”

Members also took a moment to raise a dram to Melvin Smith, one of the club’s most respected and longest-serving members, following his death last Wednesday at the age of 91.

A “well thought of” member for 40 years, Mr Smith had the honour of carrying out the first cast two years ago at the age of 90.

“He was very, very popular, well-known and long serving member,” said Mr Byers.

“He was still fishing as well. He threw a nice line, a very good caster. Impressive to watch especially of a guy at that age.

Weavers donate lifesaving equipment

James Pringle Weaver Holm Mills lead by General Manager Neil Souter reveals a new Lifesaving buoy. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson

To coincide with the official opening, a new lifebuoy was unveiled on the banks of the Ness, to the rear of Holm Mills Shopping Village.

The lifesaving device was donated by staff at James Pringle Weavers following a number of charity fundraising events.

Mr Byers added: “There’s a lot of people who fish there and it’s quite hard wading at times and quite a few people have fallen in.

“They’ve not come to any harm but there is the chance that if there is high water people could be swept away and the life buoy is there for safety so it could be thrown in to help somebody who might get into difficulties.”

In pictures: River Ness salmon season begins

Anglers getting ready to cast off. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
It wasn’t just fish after a bite of the bait. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Serenity on the Ness. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Inverness Angling Club secretary James Emery pours a dram. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Piper Scott Hay from Burgess leads the procession. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

