Mallaig lifeboat crew rescues four marooned kayakers at Lochaber loch

Mallaig lifeboat and a coastguard team rescued a group of kayakers at a Highland loch after they became stranded.

Stornoway coastguards received the emergency call at 4.45pm today when several kayakers got into some trouble at Ailort Loch.

The group of four were caught out by the weather as the dark and windy conditions caused them to be marooned.

They took shelter on the north shore but were unable to get back to their vehicle on the opposite side of the sea loch.

Mallaig lifeboat and Salen coastguard team were dispatched and picked up the kayakers from where they were sheltering at around 7pm.

One of the kayakers fell in the water but they are all safe and well.

A coastguard spokesman said: “We received the call at around 4.45pm today about some kayakers who had been cut off at Loch Ailort.

“Mallaig lifeboat and Salen coastguard and rescue team were dispatched to where the kayakers were marooned on the north shore.

“They have been recovered safely and are being dropped off at where their vehicle is parked near Alisary.”