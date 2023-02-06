Climate change impact on 5,000-year-old monuments in Orkney to be assessed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Climate change impact on 5,000-year-old monuments in Orkney to be assessed

By Ross Darwin
February 6, 2023, 3:01 pm Updated: February 6, 2023, 3:02 pm
The Broch of Gurness in Orkney is one of several sites in the islands to be assessed. Image: HES

More than 5,000 years of history are being inspected on Orkney to assess the impact of climate change on national monuments.

Several sites across the islands are being assessed by Historic Environment Scotland (HES). These assessments will then inform masonry inspections later this year.

The sites in question span 5,000 years of Scottish history. Midhowe Chambered Cairn, St Magnus Church, and Noltland Castle are among those to be inspected.

HES has determined that several environmental factors have had a damaging effect on Scotland’s monuments, including altitude and the impact of climate change.

Teams of specially trained archaeologists, ecologists, and others will assess each site for faults and repairs. HES hopes to carry out any repairs as soon as possible.

St Magnus Church. Image: HES

The issues being discussed are not specific to Scotland, however, HES is among those on the frontline. The techniques and results they use are being shared with other organisations as the work continues.

Public access may be restricted if larger repairs are required, though this will be limited where possible.

Craig Mearns, director of operations at HES, said “It is really important that we do our best to preserve them for future generations and this programme of work is crucial to achieving that.”

Mr Mearns also apologised for the inconveniences, but believes these will be “overshadowed by the longer-term benefits.”

The Orkney sites are only the latest to be assessed. Since May last year, 25 sites have been inspected, and 13 more are expected to be completed by spring. More information on the programme is available on the HES website.

