Climate change impact on 5,000-year-old monuments in Orkney to be assessed

More than 5,000 years of history are being inspected on Orkney to assess the impact of climate change on national monuments.

Several sites across the islands are being assessed by Historic Environment Scotland (HES). These assessments will then inform masonry inspections later this year.

The sites in question span 5,000 years of Scottish history. Midhowe Chambered Cairn, St Magnus Church, and Noltland Castle are among those to be inspected.

HES has determined that several environmental factors have had a damaging effect on Scotland’s monuments, including altitude and the impact of climate change.

Teams of specially trained archaeologists, ecologists, and others will assess each site for faults and repairs. HES hopes to carry out any repairs as soon as possible.

The issues being discussed are not specific to Scotland, however, HES is among those on the frontline. The techniques and results they use are being shared with other organisations as the work continues.

Public access may be restricted if larger repairs are required, though this will be limited where possible.

Craig Mearns, director of operations at HES, said “It is really important that we do our best to preserve them for future generations and this programme of work is crucial to achieving that.”

Mr Mearns also apologised for the inconveniences, but believes these will be “overshadowed by the longer-term benefits.”

The Orkney sites are only the latest to be assessed. Since May last year, 25 sites have been inspected, and 13 more are expected to be completed by spring. More information on the programme is available on the HES website.