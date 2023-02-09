Tractor impounded after driver found on the A96 without insurance

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The driver of a tractor had to walk home after his vehicle was seized by officers.

Police said they spotted a tractor driver on the A96, and when they checked he did not have any insurance.

Officers reminded farmers that even tractors need insurance when out driving on roads.

In a post on social media, a police spokeswoman said: “They say that nothing runs like a Deere.

They say that nothing runs like a Deere. We cannot possibly comment on that but we can confirm that they do need insurance.#NERPU assisted @ShireSouthPol when this one was spotted gamboling along the #A96 at #Thainstone without any. 6 points £300 fine and tractor seized. pic.twitter.com/aHamp0LK41 — Road Policing Scotland (@polscotrpu) February 9, 2023

“We cannot possibly comment on that but we can confirm that they do need insurance. North East Road Policing Unit assisted Aberdeenshire South Police on the A96 at Thainstone without any.”

They said the driver was given six points, a £300 fine and the tractor seized.