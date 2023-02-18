‘We’ll never stop saving them’: The seal rescuers facing bird flu risks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘We’ll never stop saving them’: The seal rescuers facing bird flu risks

By Donna MacAllister
February 18, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: February 20, 2023, 8:22 am
Concerns have been raised about bird flu spreading into seals. But Scottish seal rescuers are determined to continue helping the marine mammals, like this one discovered tangled up in fishing gear near Thurso, whenever they are in need — despite the transmission risk. Image: Caithness Seal Rehab And Release
The cry from the grey seal pup lying half-strangled by fishing net on the rocks at Thurso could be mistaken for that of a human baby.

But there’s no mistaking the snapping sound of rubber gloves coming from Clare Boardman’s house the moment she learns the stricken creature is suffering there.

She jumps into protective clothing and heads out into the fading light on a mission to free the tangled animal before it drowns in the incoming tide.

‘It does make you worry about bird flu’

Volunteers at Caithness Seal Rehab and Release letting the creatures go back to the wild. Image: Clare Boardman.

It’s all part of the job for the Caithness resident and husband Phil, British Divers Marine Life Rescue medics who set up the Caithness Seal Rehab and Release charity, which runs a makeshift seal hospital based in one of her outbuildings in the village of Brough.

Together with their fellow volunteers, they freed the Thurso seal from the fishing nets and the animal is recovering from the ordeal.

But with seal carcasses testing positive for bird flu throughout the Highlands and Islands and Aberdeenshire, Clare is making sure all seal saving carried out is being done so carefully.

A shield of protection: Clare Boardman gets all kitted up with waterproof clothing, wellies, gloves, mask, and goggles. Image: Clare Boardman.

Clare and her volunteers wear gloves, goggles, masks, and waterproof clothing to minimise the chances of transmission of the disease.

She said: “We know the chance of bird flu passing to us is slim, but it could happen.

“It does make you worry, especially when you take in young sick seals in case that’s what we might be dealing with.”

When humans caught bird flu from seals

A seal soaks up the rays on the Cromarty Firth next to the A9. Image: Sandy McCook.
There have only been two documented incidents of avian influenza transmission from seals to humans.

According to the UK government, they occurred among scientists working with seals between 1979 to 1980.

No-one died and the incidents did not lead to human-human transmission.

Grey seal poking its head out of the water
A grey seal poking its head out of the water. Image: Shutterstock.

However, with the number of cases of bird flu continuing to grow globally, experts are warning of a step-change in its spread.

And the Scottish Government is now reviewing the protective clothing (PPE) advice it hands to seal rescuers, as well as other wildlife workers and volunteers.

Rescue organisations like Clare’s are being urged to look very closely at their own risk assessments.

“I could never stop caring for seals despite bird flu risk’

Clare Boardman. Image: Sea Watch Foundation. Clare is the organisation’s regional co-ordinator for the north and north east.

Clare says she is concerned about where this review of wildlife rescuer safety might lead.

“If the Government came out and told us to stop taking in injured or sick seals anymore because of the risk of bird flu, I don’t think I could do it, to be honest,” she said.

“It would be very difficult to walk past a sick seal, in fact I just couldn’t do it, I would have to just deal with the consequences.”

Minimal risk is not no risk

Baby grey seal with paw over its face
A baby grey seal in Whalsay, Shetland. Image: Angela Irvine

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “The strain of avian flu responsible for these cases has been shown to have very limited ability to infect humans.

“The Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) task force, whose membership includes Public Health Scotland and Scottish Society for the Protection of Cruelty to Animals, is reviewing advice on personal protective equipment requirements for rescue centres and volunteers involved in responding to reports of sick animals.

“Organisations should review their own risk assessments and can contact Public Health Scotland for advice.”

Read more:

Bird flu detected in seals with cases in Aberdeenshire and Highlands and Islands

Experts concerned about how far bird flu is spreading globally

[[title]]

[[text]]
