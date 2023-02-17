Woman who died in A9 crash near Tain named

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The woman who died following a crash on the A9 near Tain has been named.

Jane Bannochie, 77, was pronounced dead at the scene after her silver Vauxhall Astra was involved in a collision with a blue Volvo HGV.

It happened around 8.20pm on Thursday February 16 between Tain and the Dornoch roundabout.

The female driver of the HGV was not injured.

The road was closed for around nine hours while investigations were carried out.

Road policing sergeant Neil MacDonald said: “Our thoughts are with Jane’s family and friends at this very difficult time.

“We continue to appeal for anyone who was on the A9 around that time and who witnessed the crash or either vehicle on the road beforehand to get in touch.

“I would also ask drivers with relevant dash-cam footage of the area at the time to contact us.”

Sutherland Arms Garage shared a tribute online for the 77-year-old, who was known locally as Jean.

They wrote: “Last night we lost one of our longest serving members of staff. Jean Bannochie who worked at Evelix filling station was involved in a fatal car accident, everyone at Sutherland Arms Garage, Tall Pines and especially her colleagues at Evelix are devastated.

“She will be sorely missed by all of us and our customers , our thoughts are with her family at this time.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting incident 3312 of 16 February, 2023.